Brookfield Farm
Buy Now

Co-owner Sam Roop looks through a field of soybeans at Brookfield Farm north of Walkersville on Aug. 2. In July, Russia withdrew from an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. With this action creating a volatile market for crops such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and barley, farmers are looking into how they will be affected.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Tom Mullineaux's father taught him that working in agriculture is a gamble.

"My father said, 'I can take this money and plant a crop or I can go to Las Vegas. It's about the same,'" Mullineaux, the owner of Epix Seed Co., said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(5) comments

barrykissin

"Russia decided it would not continue the deal." How many times has the FNP published that half-truth? Part of the deal was to facilitate Russia’s exports of grain and fertilizers upon which Africa and the Middle East depend. Instead, the West persists in its sanctions that continue to hamper Russian exports. According to Reuters, the European Union (EU) is now considering connecting a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), from which it was cut off, so as to allow Russian grain and fertilizer transactions. Meanwhile Ukrainian exports mainly benefit high-and middle-income countries, a fact acknowledged by the UN.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Please provide a link to your supporting information, "counselor". There is nothing stopping Russia from using their own shipping to bring their grain to those foreign ports, and you know it. With all their shipping oligarchs, I am sure there a few ships that could be used.

So, the Horn of Africa is a high and middle income area? Good to know. Maybe someone (you maybe?) should tell them that.

BTW, Russia claims that they are not targeting civilian infrastructure, but it seems like they hit it a lot. Do their military suck that bad that they cannot aim their artillery and missiles to hit military targets? Or are they deliberately targeting civilians as claimed? Based on the evidence provided by the international press, it seems like the latter, but you already know that. BTW, that "double tap" strategy is brilliant. Hit a building, wait a little while for rescuers to arrive on scene, then hit it again. A page right out of the bin-Laden terrorist playbook. That is a war crime. I'm looking forward to watching Putin and Shoigu making an appearance at the Hague. Maybe some rope will be involved? Who knows.

Have you registered with the US government as a foreign agent, yet?

Slava Ukrayini

Report Add Reply
barrykissin

gabrielshorn2013 deserves to be completely ignored. Maybe he should read in today’s paper “Finding a path to healthy conflict” whose author “recommend[s] that we begin by banishing all ad hominem arguments.” But banishing personal attacks would eliminate most of what gabrielshorn has to offer.

In his diatribe today, he quickly drifts off topic to claim that Russia implements a "double tap" strategy “right out of the bin-Laden terrorist playbook.” He provides no basis for this claim. Western media treat every accusation on the part of the current Ukrainian government as gospel truth – despite instance after instance of exaggeration and fabrication.

Our own implementation of the "double tap" strategy was most graphically evidenced in the famous videotape published by Julian Assange and Wikileaks of an Apache helicopter opening fire on a group of people in a suburb of Baghdad. Twelve Iraqis were killed, including two Reuters news service employees. When a van promptly pulled up to help the wounded on the ground, the Apache helicopter opened fire on the van which contained two children critically injured in the attack. (No one in this Apache helicopter was held accountable – we only prosecute Assange and Chelsea Manning for exposing the crime.)

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

When you moving to Moscow, Bar?

I’m sure Vlad has a a nice dacha in payment for your misinformation

Report
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great comment Gabe. [thumbup][thumbup]

Putin invaded Ukraine because he wants to get the 'band' (the former USSR) back together. His army continues to commit one brutal, unspeakable war crime after another. Now they are intentionally destroying grain -- 60,000 tons -- that was needed to feed starving people who have NOTHING to do with the war in Ukraine! That's movie villain level stuff.

No amount of "but what about" will change that. Anything the U.S. has done PALES in comparison to intentionally bombing hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, and other civilian targets. Raping, torturing, and murdering in cold blood. I've honestly been surprised at how evil and depraved Putin is.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription