Tom Mullineaux's father taught him that working in agriculture is a gamble.
"My father said, 'I can take this money and plant a crop or I can go to Las Vegas. It's about the same,'" Mullineaux, the owner of Epix Seed Co., said.
When Russia invaded Ukraine — one of the top global grain producers in the world — in February 2022, Frederick County farmers had to navigate a volatile market.
There was a brief period of stabilization when Russia and Ukraine signed a grain deal that allowed Ukraine to keep using the Black Sea corridor to export. But the market is again volatile after Russia pulled out of that deal last month and began bombing port cities and grain reserves in Ukraine.
The global events have had a domino effect into Frederick County. With the global grain supply dropping, demand is increasing and pushing prices up, which opens a window of opportunity for local farmers.
"There's a lot of concern right now just of where the situation is, and where it's going," Dave Burrier, a local grain farmer and the Frederick County Farm Bureau's first vice president, said.
Global grain market
According to the 2017 agriculture census — the most recent one — a little over 95,000 acres in Frederick County are used to grow soybeans, corn and wheat.
In the 2022-23 harvest season, the United States produced 44.9 million metric tons of wheat, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture. It produces about 6% to 7% of the world's wheat and is in the top five for global wheat exporters.
In the 2022-23 harvest season, according to Reuters, Ukraine produced 20.9 million metric tons of grain and exported 15 million metric tons.
However, for the 2023-24 harvest season, those numbers have dropped drastically, with Ukraine producing 16.5 million metric tons and exporting 10 million.
Farmers expected no wheat to come out of Ukraine when it was invaded, Burrier said. And none came out for the first two to three months of the war, the BBC reported.
There was supply pressure on other grain exporters, including the U.S., causing a price hike and a volatile market, Burrier said.
The grain market stabilized in July 2022, after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a deal between Russia and Ukraine that allowed Ukraine to once again ship grain through the Black Sea.
Farmers thought the war would be short, Burrier said. They didn't expect Ukrainians to keep growing grain while being bombed and pushing out grain through Russian naval blockades and the Black Sea.
"[Ukrainians] must be very, very resilient," he said. "Because, obviously, they grew a crop. I don't know how they did it in war-torn areas, but they grew a crop and have been exporting. Not in the numbers that is normal, but surprising that they have put wheat on the world market."
But last month, a year after the grain deal went through, Russia decided it would not continue the deal. It began bombing ports, like the major port city of Odesa, which remained untouched that point, and various grain terminals, according to the BBC.
More than 60,000 metric tons of grain were destroyed in a week of bombing, according to the BBC.
Again, the grain market spiraled. On July 19, the cost of wheat increased by 57 cents to $7.27 a bushel, according to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which provides updated information on various markets.
Local farmers react
And while that price increase looked like an opportunity, Sam Roop didn't immediately see dollar signs when he saw the news.
Roop grows corn and soybeans at his farm north of Walkersville.
He said he was sad thinking of the third world countries that rely on Ukraine's wheat for food.
According to the BBC, tens of million of people in the world's poorest countries risked starvation with Ukraine not exporting grain.
He also thought of farmers who worked hard to grow crops and make a living. Roop said it's hard to imagine planting crops and trying to feed the world while being bombed.
"But ... because of their misfortune, we'll probably get some better prices right now," he said.
Strategy in the market
But benefiting from better prices is a delicate balance.
Wheat, for example, is planted in the fall, then harvested in early July, Burrier said.
Many farmers "forward contract" grain — talking with a broker and agreeing on a future price for a certain amount of bushels. This guarantees the farmer can get what they think is the best price, as long as they deliver on the agreed upon bushels.
Others store the grain and watch the market until they see the best price to sell it, which is typically in the winter, Roop said. Those prices change day to day, and even hour to hour.
Some farmers forward contract part of their crop and hold on to the rest while watching prices fluctuate.
Bill Hostetter, a grain merchandiser at the grain broker company Hostetter Grain in Pennsylvania, said the company has seen an influx of farmers wanting to forward contract their next wheat harvest and other crops based on projected July 2024 prices.
Many Frederick County farmers store grain at Hostetter's Mt. Pleasant Elevator and sell with the company.
"When the market is overbought, that is a good pricing opportunity for local farmers to price their grain, and that was the case over the last couple of weeks," Hostetter said. "A lot of farmers did take advantage of that."
Hostetter said he expects more farmers to plant more acres of crops, to profit even more.
Mullineaux, who sells wheat, barley, cover crop rye and more, said he's been selling more seed to farmers deciding to grow more crops. They'll grow more acres of wheat, then double the profit by growing a common rotation of soybeans on the same acreage, he said.
More farmers wanting to plant more crops means more sales for Mullineaux.
Roop and Burrier said they weren't planning on changing their usual strategy for planting and selling their crop.
Roop said he's been looking into forward contracting next year's harvest, but hasn't decided. He also won't change the acreage of his crops, he said.
Burrier felt the same way. He's still looking at opportunities to find the best one, and sticking to his same crop rotation and acreage.
Checking prices
Both are keeping a close eye on the market and the grain prices. They get notifications on their phones multiple times a day with updates on news and grain prices.
Since that 57-cent spike in July, the price of wheat gradually dropped to $6.27 a bushel on Thursday. But on Monday, it went up again, to $6.57.
Now, farmers have to watch the weather, which could affect their yield.
It was an odd weather year, Burrier said, with a cool spring and a very dry summer.
Farmers are at a breaking point, Burrier said — the next few weeks of weather could make or break their harvest.
"We're very much at a crossroads," he said.
(5) comments
"Russia decided it would not continue the deal." How many times has the FNP published that half-truth? Part of the deal was to facilitate Russia’s exports of grain and fertilizers upon which Africa and the Middle East depend. Instead, the West persists in its sanctions that continue to hamper Russian exports. According to Reuters, the European Union (EU) is now considering connecting a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), from which it was cut off, so as to allow Russian grain and fertilizer transactions. Meanwhile Ukrainian exports mainly benefit high-and middle-income countries, a fact acknowledged by the UN.
Please provide a link to your supporting information, "counselor". There is nothing stopping Russia from using their own shipping to bring their grain to those foreign ports, and you know it. With all their shipping oligarchs, I am sure there a few ships that could be used.
So, the Horn of Africa is a high and middle income area? Good to know. Maybe someone (you maybe?) should tell them that.
BTW, Russia claims that they are not targeting civilian infrastructure, but it seems like they hit it a lot. Do their military suck that bad that they cannot aim their artillery and missiles to hit military targets? Or are they deliberately targeting civilians as claimed? Based on the evidence provided by the international press, it seems like the latter, but you already know that. BTW, that "double tap" strategy is brilliant. Hit a building, wait a little while for rescuers to arrive on scene, then hit it again. A page right out of the bin-Laden terrorist playbook. That is a war crime. I'm looking forward to watching Putin and Shoigu making an appearance at the Hague. Maybe some rope will be involved? Who knows.
Have you registered with the US government as a foreign agent, yet?
Slava Ukrayini
gabrielshorn2013 deserves to be completely ignored. Maybe he should read in today’s paper “Finding a path to healthy conflict” whose author “recommend[s] that we begin by banishing all ad hominem arguments.” But banishing personal attacks would eliminate most of what gabrielshorn has to offer.
In his diatribe today, he quickly drifts off topic to claim that Russia implements a "double tap" strategy “right out of the bin-Laden terrorist playbook.” He provides no basis for this claim. Western media treat every accusation on the part of the current Ukrainian government as gospel truth – despite instance after instance of exaggeration and fabrication.
Our own implementation of the "double tap" strategy was most graphically evidenced in the famous videotape published by Julian Assange and Wikileaks of an Apache helicopter opening fire on a group of people in a suburb of Baghdad. Twelve Iraqis were killed, including two Reuters news service employees. When a van promptly pulled up to help the wounded on the ground, the Apache helicopter opened fire on the van which contained two children critically injured in the attack. (No one in this Apache helicopter was held accountable – we only prosecute Assange and Chelsea Manning for exposing the crime.)
When you moving to Moscow, Bar?
I’m sure Vlad has a a nice dacha in payment for your misinformation
Great comment Gabe. [thumbup][thumbup]
Putin invaded Ukraine because he wants to get the 'band' (the former USSR) back together. His army continues to commit one brutal, unspeakable war crime after another. Now they are intentionally destroying grain -- 60,000 tons -- that was needed to feed starving people who have NOTHING to do with the war in Ukraine! That's movie villain level stuff.
No amount of "but what about" will change that. Anything the U.S. has done PALES in comparison to intentionally bombing hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, and other civilian targets. Raping, torturing, and murdering in cold blood. I've honestly been surprised at how evil and depraved Putin is.
