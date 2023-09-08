Smart Farm Day
Tim Fry, right, talks to visitors about his farming operations at Needwood Farms in Knoxville on Friday during the Frederick County Soil Smart Farm Day tour.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

County and state legislators visited four farms in Frederick County on Friday to hear about farmers' agricultural practices and listen to concerns within the agricultural community.

The farm tour included Valley Ho Farm in Middletown, Needwood Farms in Knoxville, Calico Land LLC in Frederick and Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown.

