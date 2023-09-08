County and state legislators visited four farms in Frederick County on Friday to hear about farmers' agricultural practices and listen to concerns within the agricultural community.
The farm tour included Valley Ho Farm in Middletown, Needwood Farms in Knoxville, Calico Land LLC in Frederick and Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown.
The tour was coordinated by the Frederick County Farm Bureau and sponsored by other organizations, including the Catoctin and Frederick Soil Conservation Districts and Horizon Farm Credit.
This is the third year the tour has taken place, according to David Burrier, vice president of the farm bureau.
Burrier said the farms were selected to display the agricultural diversity of the county to legislators. The farms' operations range from raising livestock and producing crops to growing Christmas trees.
Burrier said the goal of the tour every year is to establish relationships between farmers and legislators, highlight innovative practices and get public officials on the ground to see agricultural operations.
"We felt like this will help influence them when they go to make legislation, help make that connection to agriculture," he said. "We're showcasing these farms that have made these big changes and big strides."
Tour attendees included members of the Frederick County Council, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, county staff members, and staff members from the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
During the tour at Needwood Farms, Tim Pry, whose father owns the property, said the farm has been implementing best management practices for farmers long before those practices were widely accepted as standard.
The Pry family has owned Needwood Farms for more than 100 years and transitioned from dairy operation to beef operation in the 1970s.
Some of the best management practices the farm uses, Pry said, include fencing off a stream to prevent livestock from damaging it, building stream crossings to safely transport livestock and equipment, and using manure storage structures.
At Calico Land LLC, similar practices are in place, according to co-owner Brian Sweeney. His family has owned the Calico Farm since 1994.
The farm includes two covered heavy-use areas for manure storage and has built stream fencing and crossings.
Farmers didn't hesitate to tell legislators about issues affecting their operations and asking them to take action. Sweeney said he's the most concerned about the impact of nearby data center development on farming operations in the future.
The former Alcoa Eastalco aluminum smelting plant site, where Quantum Loophole plans to build a campus of data centers, is near Calico Land LLC.
Sweeney is worried about how much water the data center campus will use, especially when the county is in a drought, and what the area's aquifer could handle.
With the data center campus being nearby, he said, there may be a push for alternative energy sources such as solar power, which will take up more local farmland.
Sweeney also voiced concerns about the long-term environmental impacts of installing data transmission lines.
"All assurances are given, and promises are made, but if things go wrong, there may be no fixing," Sweeney said. "I worry that in the future ... [it's] going to cause irreparable damage that [impacts] what we do here and how we do it, and I really honestly would hate to see that happen."
Richard Pry, the owner of Needwood Farms, voiced his frustration with how the drought in the county has affected the farm's crops.
Additionally, he said deer have been damaging the farm's property and eating crops. He implored legislators to help cut down the deer population.
Tim Pry told legislators he wants meat inspection to occur at the state level rather than just at the federal level.
He said he believes inspectors at the federal level have "picked on" smaller meat processing facilities and will shut down these facilities for extended periods of time over minor issues.
Fitzwater, who attended the tour at Calico Land LLC, said she was not surprised by the concerns brought up.
"I think that's a good sign that we already have a lot of regular communication with our ag community because these are all issues that are already on our radar," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.