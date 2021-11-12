“Although trees of all sizes can be of interest, it is the largest trees that truly capture our attention.” — Colby Rucker
Frederick is a paradise for arbor enthusiasts, and there is no better season to visit and admire their grandeur than when they don their festive fall colors. In fact, Frederick County is home to some of the most impressive trees in existence. We call them champions.
Identifying a big tree on your property is a wonderful source of pride and a conversation starter, but it also has very practical implications. Several nationwide surveys show that mature trees in a well-landscaped yard can increase the value of a house by 7 percent to 19 percent (hgtv.com), which could mean the difference between $350,000 and $416,000.
Large old trees also provide many important services to the environment and are key to conserving biodiversity: In some ecosystems, large old trees provide nesting or sheltering cavities for up to 30 percent of the local bird, mammal and insect species, not to mention fungi, ferns, lichens and invertebrates.
Trees also take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, which means that old trees are an important component to any attempt to mitigate climate change. In addition, trees remove harmful gases such as ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulates from the atmosphere. All these gases cause smog that severely impacts human health. The amount taken up depends on leaf area; hence, taller trees are more effective at scrubbing away these pollutants.
Trees can also reduce your home energy expenses by providing shade in sweltering summer heat and shelter from increasingly heavy storms. In cities, mature trees supply shade critical to prevent areas from becoming harmful heat islands. And let’s not forget that trees give us life by providing fresh oxygen and conditioning our soils so we can grow food.
Acknowledging this, way back when in 1940, the American Forestry Association created the Big Tree Program to find and preserve the largest living tree specimens in the nation. The practice of measuring and comparing trees became increasingly popular and generated contests across the states. The program still helps inform and educate the public about our natural resources, best stewardship practices and the importance of trees in our lives.
Frederick County is the proud home to nine Maryland State Champion Trees. These trees are the biggest living specimens within their species in the entire State. The state champions located in Frederick County include Chestnut Oak, Northern Pecan, English Walnut, Boxelder, Black Locust, Bitternut Hickory, Chinese Elm, Sugarberry and Flowering Dogwood. Many of these trees can be visited and admired in person, since they are not on private property.
Fred Besley, who served as Maryland’s first forester from 1906 to 1942, made the Maryland Big Tree Program (mdbigtrees.org) possible by developing a formula to measure and compare tree sizes: trunk circumference in inches + height in feet + ¼ of the average crown spread = total points. The formula is simple but requires accurate measurements, which in turn requires experience and training in using specialized tools.
Using Besley’s formula to calculate a total point value to rank trees within their respective species, volunteers from the Frederick County Forestry Board have, over the years, measured and identified a total of 63 County Champions. These are the largest trees of their species in our County. Over the last couple of weeks, Board members have visited and measured several newly nominated specimens and identified three new county champions. The new champions added in 2021 are a White Oak in Mount Airy, a Scarlett Oak in Clarksburg and a Sugar Maple in the city of Frederick, bringing our total roster to 66 county Cchampions.
Visit frederick.forestryboard.org to see pictures of some of Frederick’s most impressive champion trees and to learn more about the Big Tree Program. If you think you have located a potential Champion, complete the nomination form on the website and email it back. On the website, you can also watch a free documentary about Maryland’s first forester, “Mr. Besley’s Forest,” by Cheryle Franceschi. If you are interested in local nature and trees, you can sign up for our free weekly article “Nature Notes” or for the Second Sunday Tree Walk, where you can learn about many different attributes and idiosyncrasies of our local trees during a guided walk through curated areas of Baker Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.