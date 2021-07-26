Frederick County has a new University of Maryland Extension agriculture agent — a position that works through the university to assist local farmers and other agricultural ventures in the county.
The agent, Jarette Hurry, worked for the North Carolina State University Extension for seven years before coming to Maryland.
“In North Carolina, I prided myself in being an agent that spent more time in the field than in the office,” Hurry said in a prepared statement. “I plan to continue that practice here in Maryland.”
Hurry will be coordinating with large- and small-scale farmers to offer advice, connect them to resources, disseminate research information from the university and otherwise ensure that local ventures remain up to date on periodic requirements and best practices.
Changes in demand, both overseas and locally, price fluctuation, drawbacks associated with disease and pest control during harvest season and managing resistant weed growth are among the challenges Hurry anticipates in the coming weeks and months, he said. He assumed his new role July 19.
Hurry’s areas of expertise include general agronomic production, which involves field-crop production and soil management and weed science.
He received his undergraduate degree in environmental science from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and will graduate in the fall from North Carolina State University with a master’s in crop science.
“I absolutely enjoy extension work and the ability to build relationships with farmers and producers,” Hurry said.
