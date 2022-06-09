Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner on Thursday announced the start of a one-time grant program to help local farmers afford the rising cost of fertilizer.
Gardner said the county will grant $20 per acre for verified fertilizer purchases. Applications for the Farmer Relief Grant Program will be accepted June 15 through July 15.
Supply chain disruptions from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have sent fertilizer costs “skyrocketing” and forced farmers to spend more than double what they paid for fertilizer last year, Gardner said during a press briefing.
“The rising prices have led farmers to leave their fields fallow to decide not to plant at all, which will potentially lead to other food shortages and escalations and prices that we’re going to see next spring as consumers,” Gardner said. “So it’s really important that Frederick County’s farmers are able to continue to grow crops.”
To be eligible for grant funding, a farming business must be located in the county and in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service, the state of Maryland and county government, Gardner said. Only full-time farmers can apply.
To fund the program, the county set aside $2.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed to help state, local and municipal governments in their long-term recovery from the pandemic. Frederick County was allocated $50 million.
Gardner encouraged people to visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/FarmerRelief for more information about the grant program.
— Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
