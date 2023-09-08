Carrollton Manor Rural Legacy Area

A map of the Carrollton Rural Legacy Area from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Board of Public Works last month earmarked $3.14 million in grant funding to preserve a rural legacy area in Frederick County, according to the county’s Division of Planning and Permitting.

The Rural Legacy Program is a statewide initiative to protect large tracts of agricultural and forested land that are threatened by development.

— Ceoli Jacoby

(2) comments

Guy T. Ashton

It costs $3.14M to leave something alone?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

This meshes very nicely with the Sugarloaf Rural Heritage Overlay Zoning District.

A few more and we'll have what remains of FredCo protected. [wink]

