Greg Clabaugh, who operates several farms in Keymar, distributes malt — a main ingredient in beer — from his family’s Amber Fields Malting and Brewing business to a handful of local breweries.
But he’s been looking to expand.
To supply to more breweries in Frederick County and throughout the state, he would need a commercial facility for processing malt and brewing grain.
Clabaugh said he had planned to construct such a facility within about five years, but a $125,000 grant the county awarded him will allow the facility to be constructed within a year or two.
“It’s going to be a life changer as far as our business goes,” Clabaugh said.
Amber Fields Malting and Brewing is one of nine Frederick County farming businesses that received a total of $500,000 from the latest round of the county’s Agriculture Innovation Grants, County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday.
Over the last 15 years, Amber Fields Malting and Brewing has grown from producing roughly 10 pounds of malt per week to around 2,000 pounds.
“It took a while to learn how to do it right,” Clabaugh said.
The processing facility will allow output to continue to increase and will help Clabaugh add two full-time and one part-time position to his business.
The county launched the Agriculture Innovation Grants program in 2020 to support local farming businesses like Clabaugh’s, helping them diversify their products to remain profitable. The county awards grants twice per year using funds from recordation fees.
Gardner, D, announced in February that $500,000 of the county’s $50 million allotment from the federal American Rescue Plan Act would be used for the program, more than doubling the one-time funding available to provide farmers.
Congress passed the $350 billion plan to assist state and local governments in their long-term pandemic recovery efforts.
The county has awarded local farm businesses more than $1 million and helped them add 61 full-time jobs and 68 part-time jobs through the Agriculture Innovation Grant program, Gardner said during a press briefing Thursday.
“Adding to our economy is exactly what we set out to do with this program,” Gardner said. County Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, joined Gardner to announce the recipients.
Applications for the latest cycle opened in March. The county received 65 applications and awarded grants to nine businesses in amounts of $5,000 or more.
Spencer Cox, who operates Pasture Living chicken farm in Myersville, was awarded $29,000 to install a walk-in freezer space for storing unsold chicken, which can be marketed during the offseason or sold to businesses looking to purchase frozen chicken.
The funding will also pay for a truck bed cooler for deliveries and will allow Cox to add three full-time and three-part time positions to his business.
“It will be extremely helpful,” Cox said of the grant.
This round of Agriculture Innovation Grants will help receiving businesses add a total of 24 full-time and 26 part-time jobs.
The remaining six grant recipients include:
- Chestnut Hill Farm and Market in Smithsburg
- Glamourview Creamery in Walkersville
- Moon Valley Farm in Woodsboro
- Chocolates and Tomatoes Farm in Middletown
- Distillery Lane Ciderworks in Jefferson
- Good Faith Farm in Middletown Valley
- Stone Pillar Farm in Frederick
