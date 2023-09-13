Preparing for The Great Frederick Fair
Carnival rides were ready for The Great Frederick Fair on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

If You Go The Great Frederick Fair runs from Friday, Sept. 15, to Saturday, Sept. 23. It opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and runs until 10 p.m. From Sept. 16 to Sept. 23, it runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission costs $10 for anyone 11 years and older and is free for children 10 and younger. Tickets purchased online cost $8. However, if someone purchases a ticket for a paid event — which includes the concerts, dirt drag car racing, tractor & truck pull, and the demolition derbies — it includes admission. But, people can also purchase tickets for those events once they have entered the fair. Parking is available in four lots: A, B, C, and D. A map is posted at thegreatfrederickfair.com/come-to-the-fair/. In A, parking costs $10 a vehicle, and in B, C, and D, $5. Parking lots open at 9 a.m. each day of the fair. A pass that includes one day of admission and carnival rides, called the Jack Pass, will be sold until this Friday at 5 p.m. and costs $30. A Jack Pass is available through the fair website, thegreatfrederickfair.com. Attendees can get $5 off the Jack Pass with the code “WFRE.” Carnival games cost money, while the carnival rides require tickets that are sold.

On Wednesday, forklifts rolled past a closed-up kiosk advertising fresh squeezed lemonade, hoses watered the landscaping, and a Ferris wheel stood motionless over the Frederick Fairgrounds on East Patrick Street.

