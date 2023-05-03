The members of Mobilize Frederick have unfinished business.
The group evolved out of the recommendations of its 2021 Climate Response and Resilience Report presented by a work group assembled by the city of Frederick and the Frederick County Council to present ideas to address climate change.
The group plans to hold a forum on Saturday at Hood College focused on the core principles outlined in the group's report.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor are scheduled to give keynote speeches, along with Michael C. Powell, an environmental attorney with the Gordon Feinblatt law firm.
There will also be discussions about how to increase green investment in the county, and about green schools in the county, according to the Mobilize Frederick website.
Mobilize Frederick hopes to have the summit each year to talk about where they are with the report's recommendations, new policies, and plans for the year ahead, said Karen Cannon, one of the group's members.
One of the report's recommendations was to establish a group of residents who could help keep a focus on actions to address climate change.
“There needs to be that government [and] people partnership” to help move toward progress, said Barb Trader, one of the work group's co-chairs.
Having a group of county residents to help spread the word about climate change may provide more legitimacy for some people who may be less likely to listen to a public official, Trader said.
Many political leaders in the county are well connected on environmental issues through organizations such as the Maryland Association of Counties, Maryland Municipal League and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, she said.
“But we're networked in a whole different way," she said.
The group's report contains 40 recommendations covering a wide variety of issues, which they'll use as a guide as opportunities arise to take action, Cannon said.
The report covers areas ranging from buildings, energy, and transportation to education, forestry, and building a clean-energy economy.
One of the report's longest sections is on the role that new agricultural practices can play in affecting climate change.
It notes that Frederick County has the most farms of any county in Maryland, and is a leading producer of both crops and animals.
“Because of its high agricultural production, rapid urbanization, proximity to two large urban centers, high exposure to riverine flooding and moderate to severe drought outlook, Frederick County is an important region to focus efforts to improve agricultural resilience to climate change,” the report said.
The report recommends preserving farmland and encouraging local food production in developed areas, doing outreach and coordination to increase conservation practices on farmland, and restoring and helping to create deeper-rooted plants to help reduce water runoff.
Driving innovation among farmers can sometimes be difficult, but some farmers, especially among a new generation of farm families, have taken to new techniques, Trader said.
“I think there's a lot of interest” in using sustainable farming practices, said Mary Kathryn Barnet, who owns Open Book Farm near Middletown with her husband, Andrew, one of the farms that Trader and Cannon mentioned as a strong example of sustainable agriculture.
Barnet turned a crank to roll up the sides of a shelter where she was growing fava beans, a legume that Barnet said can take nitrogen out of the air and put it into the soil to help fertilize the next crop.
The couple regularly move the cows into different areas of pasture, where grazing can stimulate the grass to grow deeper roots to help prevent erosion and runoff. They rotate the enclosures for their pigs and chickens around to help maintain pastures.
In a barnyard, Barnet picks up a handful of rich, black soil in a wooden bin.
They take the manure and bedding — made of peat moss and wood chips — from the brooder that houses the farm's chicks, and compost it to create material for gardens.
Sustainable farming is sometimes portrayed as newer or younger farmers versus older farmers, she said, but Barnet doesn't necessarily think that's true.
Farmers care about their land, and they learn from each other about different ways of doing things.
“You can't farm for very long without realizing you need a community of people,” Barnet said.
With so much agricultural land in the county, there are a lot of compelling reasons to support nontraditional agriculture, Trader said.
She said one of Mobilize Frederick's goals is to encourage an “all of the above” approach to increase climate resilience, ranging from retrofitting homes and waste management to planting urban gardens.
With various federal and other programs, there are unprecedented opportunities for people to take advantage of credits and other opportunities to finance different kinds of sustainability projects, she said.
