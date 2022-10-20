With recreational cannabis use on the ballot for Maryland voters in November, the cannabis industry is poised to serve a new crop of customers in Frederick County.
A ballot referendum asks voters whether to approve cannabis use for adults 21 and over. Medical use is already permitted in Maryland.
A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released this month found that 73% of Maryland voters favor legalizing cannabis.
Philip Goldberg, president of gLeaf, has been anticipating this vote for two years.
Also known as Green Leaf Medical, gLeaf grows, processes and sells cannabis in Frederick County. The company has dispensaries in Frederick and Montgomery counties, and one on the way in Prince George’s County. It also serves Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Goldberg believes gLeaf is prepared to expand to serve adult recreational users in Maryland.
“We are more than ready and more than able,” Goldberg said in an interview Wednesday. “I believe that the same is true for the vast majority of the existing producers in the marketplace.”
There is a bit of oversupply in the market right now, according to Goldberg, so he welcomes a rise in demand.
The approval of adult recreational use may also benefit smaller cannabis businesses.
Jennifer Miller owns Sweet Buds Dispensary at 5312 New Design Road in Frederick. It is her only dispensary, but she hopes to get a second license if adult cannabis use is approved in Maryland.
“We’re mom and pop, and I’m mom,” Miller said in an interview Friday.
Sweet Buds has been open for nearly two years. Miller said its patients include people with cancer, multiple sclerosis, depression and anxiety.
She is hopeful the vote to approve adult recreational use will start to reduce stigma surrounding it.
“We are excited to see what’s going to come on the horizon,” she said.
Before making big moves, Miller said, Sweet Buds is waiting to see what the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission will require of dispensaries after the vote. In the meantime, Miller is focused on training the staff and ensuring the business’ point-of-sale system is prepared to handle orders.
New kitchen, lab for gLeaf
Anticipating growth, gLeaf this month opened a 17,000-square-foot facility in Frederick. It is home to gLeaf’s extraction lab, edibles kitchen and corporate offices.
This is in addition to a 42,000-square-foot facility dedicated to growing cannabis in Frederick County. The growing facility got started in 2017.
“I’m not worried about meeting the demand at all,” Goldberg said.
He foresees an increase in jobs if voters approve cannabis. There are about 125 gLeaf employees working in Frederick County, and the parent company, Columbia Care, employs 2,500 employees across 18 states, according to Goldberg.
“We would expect a three- to four-fold increase in the marketplace that will probably result in ... considerable number of new jobs at our own facilities. It’s a little hard to predict exactly how many,” he said.
On Wednesday, gLeaf employees worked like a well-oiled machine, breaking in the new lab and kitchen.
“We’re definitely ramping everything up,” said Alec Bassen, manager of lab operations for gLeaf Frederick.
To enter the lab, one must don the proper personal protective equipment — a hair net, shoe coverings and a white button-up coat.
Behind two white doors, the smell hit.
Whole cannabis buds, frozen while fresh, are soaked in ice water for extraction. It is kind of like a washing machine, but for cannabis.
Kyle Mourick, lead solventless tech, rocked a filter bag back and forth over a large basin, rinsing it with water from a hose. Inside the bag, a pale green liquid began to collect. Though it resembled pea soup, the concoction is actually bubble hash, or cannabis concentrate.
The bubble hash is poured onto trays and freeze dried to remove the water. The end result somewhat resembles a sheet of lightly colored cardboard.
In another room, dozens of bags of dried cannabis trim sat piled high on shelves. The bags bore names such as Piñata, Monkey Berries, Island Sweet Skunk, and Mai Tai.
Willy Wonkas of weed
A room at gLeaf looks and smells entirely different from the lab.
Sweet scents of sugar wafted through the edibles kitchen on Wednesday. There was no cannabis to be found in the kitchen, as gLeaf is awaiting final approval from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, expected to come Oct. 27.
However, that does not stop the kitchen staff from testing out recipes — minus that special ingredient.
“We’re essentially a candy factory,” kitchen manager Jesus Martinez said.
Gummies, hard candy, chocolate, baked goods and drinks made with cannabis are among the items Martinez hopes to make in the gLeaf kitchen. During this research and development stage, he said, employees are thinking about taste, smell and quality.
On Wednesday, Martinez, lab tech Ivelis Reynolds and assistant kitchen manager Michael Brown tested recipes for hard candy. Bright green and red cubes were piled high in large beakers, while another batch of liquid sugar bubbled inside a cooker.
Carefully, Martinez and Reynolds poured a hot batch of green apple-flavored sugar into square molds. Moving quickly, they spread the mixture with scrapers. The molds bore the letters THC, for tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive part of cannabis.
New growth
Wednesday marked the soft opening of Curaleaf’s fourth dispensary in Maryland, at 5420 Urbana Pike in Frederick.
The company operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites, according to its website.
“We are thrilled to welcome patients and build community in our new Frederick dispensary,” Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf, said in a news release. “Our team in Maryland remains committed to providing a tailored, educational approach to meeting the diverse needs of patients at every stage of their cannabis journey. We are especially optimistic about the future of Maryland’s cannabis market with the Marijuana Legalization Amendment on the ballot this November.”
Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon expects the November referendum vote to lead to more dispensaries, if approved. He told The Frederick News-Post on Wednesday that he expects medical dispensaries to expand to include recreational users.
There will be growth, Weldon predicted, but perhaps not explosive growth. It will take time, he said.
Weldon, a former state delegate, has long been in favor of medical cannabis use. In 2002, he backed legislation to legalize medical cannabis use, which failed.
Twenty years later, polling suggests most Maryland voters are leaning in favor of adult recreational use.
“It will pass,” Weldon predicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.