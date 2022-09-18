By the time you read this, I would bet much money that you have seen farm equipment on the road within the last two weeks. To the uninitiated and bet-winning recipients of my meager life savings, we are in the throes of the busiest time of year on the farm: harvest.

Though harvest is top priority, many growers are simultaneously planting next year’s crops. The logistical complexities (nightmares) of harvest and small-grain planting cannot be understated — combines, trucks and trailers going one direction while planters, seed tenders and sprayers go the other.

Slow Moving Vehicle

(1) comment

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

They were here first.

