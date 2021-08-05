Let’s take a look at the elements essential to a successful pollinator garden: appropriate food sources, water, year-round shelter and an environment that is free from poisons, invasive plants and other hazards.
FoodFlowers should bloom in your garden from early spring through late fall, especially since food is critical during these early and late seasons. You can supplement native perennials with annuals such as Mexican sunflowers (Tithonia) and zinnias.
A list of Maryland native plants is available at https://extension.umd.edu/resource/recommended-native-plants-maryland.
Be sure to include some plants that will serve as host plants for butterfly and moth larvae, such as those listed at https://dnr.mary land.gov/wildlife/pages/habitat/wahumbutbee.aspx. If you don’t encourage butterflies to breed in your garden, you will likely see fewer adult butterflies. Monarchs lay eggs only on milkweed plants.
Once you have selected your plants, cluster multiples of each plant type. Insects are selective feeders and prefer to forage from one species at a time. They expend considerable energy if they have to travel very far to reach similar plants. It is therefore recommended that a garden contain at least five plants or three square feet of each species.
WaterWater is essential for life. This is true of insects just as it is of humans. Although insects may obtain water from raindrops or dew, these are often not available during stretches of hot dry weather. A shallow pie pan containing a layer of stones and filled with water allows parched insects to perch safely while drinking. Refresh the water daily to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.
Some butterflies will gather in muddy areas to drink water and extract minerals from damp soil. This behavior, know as puddling, can be encouraged by placing a shallow pan of moist sand in the soil of your garden. Make sure to keep the sand moist.
ShelterInsects require shelter throughout the year. Depending on the species, the ideal shelter may be soil, fallen leaves, plant stems or dead tree branches. About 70 percent of native bees are ground nesters. Leaving bare patches of soil throughout the garden will make it easier for these essential insects to reproduce. Instead of thick layers of wood mulch, plant short, spreading, perennial groundcovers between your larger garden plants. Like wood mulch, these plants will help conserve soil moisture and block out weeds. They will also provide a natural space where insects can find shelter, flowers on which to feed and host plants for their larvae.
In the fall, go easy on garden cleanup. Allow leaves to remain where they fall (mulch them into the lawn with a mower), or rake them into the flowerbeds. Many insects use hollow stems, such as those produced by goldenrod and Joe Pye weed, to overwinter their young. Many butterflies and moths overwinter in fallen leaves. Fireflies lay their eggs on the soil, and the nymphs live in leaf litter and eat unwelcome slugs for over a year before becoming adults.
Fallen branches or sections of logs also make an excellent shelter. As the bark loosens, some insects burrow under the bark layer to lay eggs and to shelter over the winter.
Safe HabitatAvoid using insecticides in or near your pollinator garden. These are toxic compounds that are intended to kill insects. Reduce or eliminate the use of fertilizer by selecting plants, especially natives, that are adapted to your garden conditions. Any chemicals added to the garden may have unintended consequences.
Remove invasive plants such as garlic mustard, Asian bush honeysuckle and butterfly bush. Although attractive to insects, these plants provide little or no nutrition and can quickly take over your garden.
Finally, avoid garden practices that may harm delicate insects and fragile baby birds. Bug zappers kill many more beneficial insects than harmful ones. The outflow from a leaf blower may reach a speed of over 150 miles per hour, which can blow insect eggs and larvae off the plants. Bright outdoor yard lights disrupt the behavior of moths, fireflies, and other night creatures, and may disturb nesting birds.
Many resources are available to help you design and maintain a pollinator garden. The Frederick County Master Gardeners are available to answer questions. Visit http://extension.umd.edu/fred erick-county/home-gardening, or call 301-600-1596.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.