A Thurmont-based nonprofit that's saved countless horses from slaughter is in desperate need of help to money to buy for a new truck that's essential to their operations, according to group representatives.
The trusty Ford F-350 Rocky's Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc. relied on for eight years to haul horses, hay, water, equipment and other essentials has reached its limit, Sharon Burrier, the rescue's co-founder, told the News-Post. They'd hoped to repair it, but the electrical issues of the 2001 model seem unfixable, she said. It's logged more than 380,000 miles.
The group has found a replacement: a 2006 Ford F-350 with four-wheel drive at Bogley's Auto Sales of Thurmont. Owner Gene Bogley dropped the price for them, but Burrier said they still need about $14,000 to bring the truck home. Bogley has agreed to hold the truck for Rocky's for 30 days to give them time to raise the funds.
Without the truck, Burrier said the rescue would have to close its doors.
"People are trying to help, but it's going to take a small army to get this done," Burrier said.
To help pay for the truck, Burrier adopted out one of the rescue's favorite horses, Solomon. She knows he's going to a good home, but she was sad to see him go after five years.
"It broke my heart," Burrier said.
Soloman was one of the rescue's ambassador horses and visited nursing homes, she said. As much as Burrier wants to rescue more horses like Solomon, she acknowledged reducing their herd size will help keep the nonprofit going. They have about 32 horses currently, two of which are babies.
"I'm not giving up," Burrier said, but "I can't do this on my own."
The new truck would be used to transport horses from potentially deadly situations to the safe haven of Rocky's Horse Rescue. The truck is also needed to transport 200-some gallons of water weekly to a barn that lacks running water, in addition to other essential supplies, according to Burrier.
Those interested in donating can do so numerous ways. A GoFundMe entitled "Rocky's Horse Rescue DESPERATELY needs a truck!" can be found online. It had raised nearly $800 as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
People can also donate by visiting the rescue's web page, rhrr.org. For those who wish to mail checks, they can be made out to Rocky's Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation and sent to 12155A Creagerstown Road, Thurmont. The rescue also has a Facebook page where volunteers post updates.
