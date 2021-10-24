After 22 years of working at Jumbo’s Pumpkin Patch in Middletown, Chrissy Gerson can usually tell when it’s someone’s first time on the farm.
They’ll stand in the vast doorway of the milking barn-turned General Store, frozen in place with their eyes wide open, as if they have no idea where to begin. Kids visiting from more urban areas may have never stepped foot on a farm before coming to Jumbo’s, Gerson said.
“Welcome to the patch!” she’ll tell them. Then, she’ll take them on a little tour.
She gets it. Having grown up on a beach in New Jersey, she remembers feeling totally out of her element the first time she visited the 131-acre family farm. She started working the annual festival when she was 18-years-old, after becoming best friends with the daughter of one of the farm’s owners in college. It’s always a busy time of year, but she loves it. She’ll watch families come back season after season, their children growing taller with every trip.
On Sunday, she stood inside the General Store, a hat pulled over her head to keep warm. Outside, fields dotted with pumpkins rolled into the dark shadows of mountains that seemed to slice the sky in half. Children hung onto their parents’ arms, begging for pumpkin rolls and cups of lemonade and asking if they could go on a hayride. The air smelled like kettle corn.
“This is my happy place,” Gerson said.
Every fall, the Huffer family opens their farm to the public for six weeks, starting on the last Saturday of the Great Frederick Fair and running through Halloween. Last year, they decided not to hold the festival because of the pandemic. It was the first season they hadn’t held it since 1994 and Martin Huffer — who owns the farm with his brother and sister — wondered how the closure would affect this year’s turn-out. Maybe people had found other pumpkin patches to visit during Jumbo’s hiatus last fall, he thought.
But behind the wheel of a rumbling tractor on Sunday afternoon, he watched dozens of families mill about, taking photos and carrying pumpkins under their arms.
“Evidently, they’re coming back,” he remarked.
Though it now features a petting zoo, face painting, pony rides and a corn maze — among other activities — what eventually became Jumbo’s annual farm festival began on a much smaller scale. The first year Huffer sold pumpkins, he only grew about an acre and a half of them and set up shop out of a wagon alongside the road. Almost 30 years later, the farm has a 30-acre pumpkin patch where families can pick their own Jack-o’-lanterns.
Some things haven’t changed, though. The farm has been home to seven generations of Huffers and its festival is still very much a family operation. On Sunday, Huffer’s sister, Donna, directed hayrides as his daughter sold kettle corn, lemonade and apple cider with her husband. His other daughter helps him sell hamburgers, hot dogs and hot beef at another stand, Huffer said, and his brother’s wife, Kathy Huffer, runs the festival’s Craft Attic.
Inside the white, cozy building, seated between her daughter and father, Huffer looked very much at home Sunday afternoon. She loves pumpkins, she said, but the Craft Attic is her favorite part of the festival. This year, the tiny barn is filled with handicrafts from about 40 local vendors. It has a warm smell — like maple — and its doorway is so short that most adults have to hunch down to enter.
Most of the Huffers work full-time jobs outside of what it takes to keep the farm and festival running, Kathy Huffer said. Martin and his wife, Jeri Huffer, have a trucking company and Kathy Huffer works at a pediatric doctor’s office three times per week.
“It’s a long two months,” Huffer said of the festival season, her blue eyes sparkling behind a pair of glasses.
Every Huffer has a special role in running the festival and Jeri Huffer’s is the General Store, she said. On Sunday afternoon, she stood behind the cash register with Gerson, chatting with customers and occasionally answering the phone.
Though she has lived in Middletown for 40 years, Huffer is still considered a “newbie” in town, she said with a laugh. But over the years, she’s watched people who started working at the festival when they were just kids grow into adults. One man has been working at the pumpkin patch for 24 years, since he was 14 years old. Half of the yearly workers have gotten married on the farm, Jeri’s husband added. At the end of each festival, they hold a banquet for the people who have helped them out throughout the season.
“We’re very fortunate to have the people who help us, or else we couldn’t do it,” Jeri Huffer said.
Families travel from miles — and sometimes even states — away to visit the pumpkin patch.
Robyn Pauley and her three children drove about 40 minutes from Kearneysville, West Virginia to the Middletown farm on Sunday. She used to come to the pumpkin patch when she was a kid, growing up in Frederick, and wanted to share the experience with her children. It was her 2-year-old daughter’s first time seeing farm animals up close and she couldn’t get enough of the goats in the petting zoo, Pauley said.
By the time they were ready to head home, the top seat of Pauley’s double-decker stroller was filled with pumpkins, both big and small.
The Cruz family was just arriving at the pumpkin patch as Pauley and her children were leaving. It was their second time coming to the festival, Richard Cruz said, and his four kids had dressed up for the occasion. The littlest one wore a Spiderman costume as he sucked on his binkie. His big sister, Alexis, announced that she wanted to bring home the weirdest looking pumpkin she could find. Richard Cruz laughed.
“I’m just happy to be here,” he said.
