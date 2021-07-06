Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market — Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 5; extended season Oct. 12 to Nov. 23, rain or shine. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Brunswick Main Street Farmers Market — Martins' Creek Municipal parking lot, Potomac Street at First Avenue, Brunswick. Second and last Friday of the month, 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. www.facebook.com/bmsfarmersmarket.
Carroll County Farmers Market — Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Dec. 18. July 17, Home Party Day, July 24, Best of Summer, July 3, Fair Week, Aug. 7, Fair Week, Aug. 14, Peach Day, Aug. 21, Heirloom Tomato Day, Aug. 28, Hot Air Balloon Festival, Sept. 4, Holiday Weekend, Oct. 2, Fall Show, Nov. 6, fall hours begin 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Author's Day, Nov. 13, Art Guild show and sale, Nov. 20, open house, Nov. 27, Bring a Friend Day, Dec. 4, Santa might visit, Dec. 11 greens sale, Dec. 18, greens sale and last market of the season. 410-848-7748 or www.carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Emmitsburg Farmers Market — 302 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24. Contact Amy Naill at 301-600-6303 or anaill@emmitsburgmd.gov.
Everedy Square and Shab Row Farmers Market — 113 N. East St., Frederick. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. A second Frederick Farmers Market location. wffmltd@gmail.com
Field Fresh Farmers Market — Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20, except Fair Week, Sept. 18-25. www.fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market — Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay's building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. www.frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market — 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. www.frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Jefferson Farmers Market — Jefferson Ruritan, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Sept. 8. 301-473-8330 or the Facebook page.
Key City Food & Farm Market — William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Food trucks and locally-sourced goods. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 3.
Lake Linganore Farmers and Artisans Market — 6718 Coldstream Drive, New Market, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 12. www.lakelinganore.org.
Meritus Health Farmers Market — inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium, 11110 Medical Campus Road, Hagerstown. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Masks required at this indoor event. www.meritushealth.com.
Middletown Farmers Market — Parking lot of Christ Reformed Church, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Thursdays 4 to 7 p.m. through mid-October. www.middletownmdfarmersmarket.com or 301-524-1035.
Mount Airy Main Street Farmers' Market — 3 N. Main St., behind the Historic Mount Airy Train Station, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through September. www.mountairymainstreetfarmersmarket.org.
Myersville Farmers Outdoor Market — Municipal parking lot next to Myersville Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Company at 301 Main St., Myersville. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30. 301-524-1035 or www.myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
New Market Farmers Market — Downtown on the sidewalks of Main Street, New Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays, July 24, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25. Fresh produce, live music, food truck, and home, health and garden products. greenteamofnewmarketmd@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Smithsburg Farmers Market — Located at the carnival grounds behind the fire department, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg; 4-7 p.m. last Monday of the month: July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27. Portion of proceeds of food truck sales will benefit the Smithsburg VFC. @smithsburgmdtownfarmersmarket on Facebook.
Thurmont Main Street Farmers Market — South Center Street in the Municipal Parking Lot in front of the American Legion, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 25. www.thurmontmainstreet.com or Vickie Grinder at grinder@thurmontstaff.com.
Urbana Library Farmers Market — Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Updates on Facebook.
Worman's Mill Markets & Music — Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Circle, Frederick. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24. 240-285-9263 or www.wormansmillvillage.com.
YMCA of Frederick County Farmers Market — 1000 N. Market St., Frederick. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26. www.frederickymca.org.
