Eighty-five FFA members in Maryland received membership jackets, including 18 in Frederick County, through the Maryland FFA Foundation's Gift of Blue Program.
In the last six years, the Maryland FFA Foundation has sponsored 582 jackets, totaling more than $29,000, for FFA members, according to a news release from the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation.
FFA stands for Future Farmers of America.
While the 85 jacket recipients represented 28 FFA chapters in Maryland, 18 specifically represented Frederick County.
Local FFA members who received their membership jacket were as follows:
- Brunswick: Hailey Lawson, Kalei Lawson, Brynn Reynolds
- Catoctin: Ella Burrier, Caroline Clark, Dallas Hassel
- Frederick CTC: Langstron Chandler, Heather Leopold, Danielle Roelkey
- Linganore: Evan Mayhew, Tate Ondrik, Gracie Stephens
- Tuscarora: Emily Kirby, Keira Mascarello, Caroline McDonald
- Walkersville: Megan Fletcher, Zack Long, Tamour Nanan
More information can be found at mdffa.org.
