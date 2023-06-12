Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks visited Catoctin Mountain Orchard near Thurmont on Monday as part of a broader initiative to tour farms across the state and gather feedback and concerns from local farmers.
Atticks said he has prior experience in Frederick County, but wanted to familiarize members of his team with farmers in the county and show the diversity of what’s being grown.
He said he wants to continue these statewide farm visits as often as he can.
“People forget that farming is year-round, that farming — it's not just the harvest,” Atticks said. “We need, as a state and as regulators, to see this all the time. We need to be out in the field.”
Atticks and his staff received a tour of the orchard from owner Robert Black. The tour began at the orchard’s fruit market and went deeper into the orchard grounds.
Black pointed out different fruit and vegetable crops, such as apples, peaches and kiwi berries, and told Atticks about the orchard’s history and its ongoing initiatives.
Black mentioned that the orchard supplies customers, some tailgaters who work in Washington, D.C., and local school lunch programs.
Black demonstrated some of the orchard’s machinery, using a spading machine to integrate some wood-chip compost into a plot of soil.
He emphasized that the orchard uses wood-chip compost over grass clippings to add organic matter into soil.
Grass clippings may have lawn chemicals mixed into them, Black said. Using wood chips ensures that soil is healthier for crops.
Atticks commended Black on the wide variety of produce grown at the orchard, as well as how Black is thinking far ahead into the orchard’s future. After the demonstration, Black emphasized how effective using wood-chip compost in soil is and his goal to create crops that last for at least the next 20 years.
“That’s incredible to be thinking of that and guessing consumer preferences,” Atticks said.
Atticks has visited various counties and farms over the past few weeks, such as Larriland Farm in Howard County, Harding's Ginseng Farm in Garrett County and Corteau Vineyards in St. Mary's County.
In addition to seeing farm facilities, Atticks wants to hear farmers’ concerns and provide a forum for them to speak on issues. He said something he consistently hears is that the state needs to assess its farming and food regulations.
“It is more difficult to make ice cream, to pasteurize milk, to make cheese, to dry herbs in Maryland than it is in any of our neighboring states,” he said. “People want to be able to add value.”
Black brought up his own legislative concerns to Atticks, particularly the state’s nutrient management policy. To Black, the policy is “broken” in part due to the people writing it not staying in their position for extended periods of time.
Black said farm tours like the one he gave Atticks are essential to getting legislators to understand what farmers do and implement more effective policies.
“People just got to get out of the office and see what’s going on,” Black said. “We want to have more legislators here to get their feet dirty. … You can’t read it in a book.”
While in Frederick County, Atticks also stopped at Rocky Point Creamery to help celebrate Maryland's Best Ice Cream Trail, which is in its 11th season.
The trail promotes Maryland's dairy industry. It features nine on-farm creameries that produce and sell ice cream directly to consumers, stretching 290 miles from Washington County to Worcester County, according to the Department of Agriculture.
South Mountain Creamery is the other Frederick County business on the trail.
The season runs from May 26 to Sept. 30.
At Rocky Point Creamery, he was joined by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and others.
