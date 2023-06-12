Tour at Catoctin Mountain Orchard
Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks, left, watches as Robert Black, owner of Catoctin Mountain Orchard, discusses kiwi berries during a tour of the orchard on Monday. Atticks is touring farms across Maryland.

Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks visited Catoctin Mountain Orchard near Thurmont on Monday as part of a broader initiative to tour farms across the state and gather feedback and concerns from local farmers.

Atticks said he has prior experience in Frederick County, but wanted to familiarize members of his team with farmers in the county and show the diversity of what’s being grown.

