The Maryland Farm Bureau and the Maryland Food Bank have started a campaign to help feed people in need.
The goal of the #HungerHeroes campaign is to “raise awareness of the work that the Maryland Food Bank is doing to help struggling families, and to strengthen the connection between food and agriculture,” according to a press release.
The Maryland Farm Bureau hopes to raise $10,000 and collect 10,000 pounds of food donations through the campaign. The money and food will go to the Maryland Food Bank..
“Our farmers have been actively engaged in the effort to feed hungry and struggling families in Maryland during the coronavirus pandemic,” Wayne Stafford, Maryland Farm Bureau president, said in the release. “We’re glad to be officially partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to collect donations to fight the current hunger crisis.”
According to the release, Carmen Del Guercio, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, said the food bank “understands and appreciates the critical role farmers play in ensuring our ability to support hungry individuals and families amid this public health crisis, especially as the demand for food assistance continues to surge.”
“We are grateful to the Maryland Farm Bureau for creating this #HungerHeroes campaign to collect both monetary and food donations on our behalf and for joining us in the fight against food insecurity,” he said in the release.
To make a monetary donation, visit https://www.mdfarmbureau.com/hungerheroes/, select “Donate Now” and fill out the form.
To make a food donation, contact one of the Maryland Food Bank offices in Hagerstown, Salisbury or Baltimore to arrange a drop-off or schedule a pick-up. People can also visit the website and fill out the “Food Donation Tracking” form with how many pounds of food were donated.
To share the campaign on social media, use the hashtag #HungerHeroes.
