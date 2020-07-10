At the 92nd annual Maryland Future Farmers of America State Convention, hosted virtually June 23 through 26, the Maryland FFA Association honored members, named the 2020-2021 State Officer team and awarded degrees to members.
Several of the members honored are from Frederick County, including Morgan DeFriece of the Brunswick FFA Chapter of Frederick County who was named State Reporter on the state officer team.
"The state officer team is responsible for planning and implementing leadership development opportunities to the 2,500 FFA members within 54 chapters throughout Maryland represent the Maryland Association at local, state, and national events, including the National FFA Convention," according to a news release from Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, Inc.
State FFA degrees were awarded to 31 members from 17 chapters.
“Members have successfully completed 360 hours of agricultural education instruction, productively invested $1,000 or 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program and demonstrated leadership abilities and participated in activities above the chapter level,” according to the release.
In Region 2, Frederick County, Morgan DeFriece of Brunswick; Abigail Kinnaird, Kallan Latham, Ty Lenhart and Sierra Weatherly of Catoctin; Molly Harbaugh of Frederick CTC; Taylor Carbaugh, Sarah Curley, Abby Kurupas and Austin Welty of Linganore; Skyler Slimmer of Middletown; Julia Fluke, Cheyenne Humphrey, Haley Lohmann and Sarah Peitzer of Oakdale; Zoe Baskerville and Emily Miller of Tuscarora; and Devon Griffin of Walkersville were awarded degrees.
The American FFA Degree was awarded to 15 members from 9 chapters, including Jill Allen of Brunswick, Tiffany Lenhart of Catoctin and Hannah Miller of Middletown.
Honorary degrees were also awarded in both categories.
Other awards were offered to members. Abby Moreland of Catoctin FFA was a finalist for the State Star Greenhand Award. Austin Welty of Linganore was among the State FFA Proficiency Award Winners, receiving a gold award for agriculture sales placement and Mackenzie Grove of Frederick received a bronze award for equine science. Shea Cencula of the Linganore FFA Chapter was recognized under State Talent performances.
