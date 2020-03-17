A Maryland General Assembly bill relating to the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos has passed the House of Delegates.
It follows a very similar bill passing the Senate in the first week of March. Both bills introduce a phaseout of the pesticide, which critics say is harmful to young children and women of childbearing age if they’re exposed to it.
Chlorpyrifos is used to treat pests on row crops and fruit trees as well as golf courses and turf.
Both bills are in the opposite chamber where amendments can be proposed. If amendments are made, the bill goes back to the original chamber to be accepted or rejected. If they're rejected, the amendments can either be withdrawn or the chambers can go to conference.
A conference committee is made up of three members from each chamber. Those members will write a report with their recommendations, which can either be accepted or rejected. If accepted, the bill can move to a final vote.
The House bill is slightly different from the Senate bill and specifically has different phaseout stages and dates.
House bill phaseout dates:
|Senate bill phaseout dates:
Additionally, in the list of Pesticide Task Force members, the Senate bill states that one member will be "one scientist with expertise in pesticides from Earthjustice," while the House bill states that the scientists should be from a more general, "nonprofit environmental law organization."
The language defining the purpose of the legislation is also very slightly different.
The cross-filed Senate bill was assigned to the Environment and Transportation Committee.
If passed, the phaseout would go into effect June 1, 2020.
