SOY
Soybeans are loaded into a grain bin on Sept. 29 in Princeton, Ill.

 Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker.

A Maryland General Assembly bill relating to the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos has passed the House of Delegates.

It follows a very similar bill passing the Senate in the first week of March. Both bills introduce a phaseout of the pesticide, which critics say is harmful to young children and women of childbearing age if they’re exposed to it.

Chlorpyrifos is used to treat pests on row crops and fruit trees as well as golf courses and turf.

Both bills are in the opposite chamber where amendments can be proposed. If amendments are made, the bill goes back to the original chamber to be accepted or rejected. If they're rejected, the amendments can either be withdrawn or the chambers can go to conference.

A conference committee is made up of three members from each chamber. Those members will write a report with their recommendations, which can either be accepted or rejected. If accepted, the bill can move to a final vote. 

The House bill is slightly different from the Senate bill and specifically has different phaseout stages and dates. 

 House bill phaseout dates:

Senate bill phaseout dates: 
  • Oct. 1, 2020: Aerial application of chlorpyrifos is not allowed.
  • Dec. 31, 2020: Insecticides that contain chlorpyrifos and seeds that have been treated with it are not allowed.
  • Dec. 31, 2020: People may submit a written application to the Department of Agriculture if no alternative to chlorpyrifos exists. The department can authorize both insecticides with chlorpyrifos and seeds treated with it. 
  • Dec. 31, 2021: Those authorizations cannot go beyond this date. 
  • Oct. 1, 2020: Aerial application of chlorpyrifos is not allowed.
  • Dec. 31, 2020: Insecticides that contain chlorpyrifos or seeds that have been treated with it are not allowed.
  • Until June 30, 2021: Insecticides that have chlorpyrifos can be used to treat the lower limbs and trunks of fruit trees. Snap bean seeds that have been treated with it are also allowed.
  • July 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021: The Department of Agriculture can give authorization to use the pesticide in the same ways as the above bullet, if no alternative would be effective. Authorizations cannot go past Dec. 31, 2021.
 

Additionally, in the list of Pesticide Task Force members, the Senate bill states that one member will be "one scientist with expertise in pesticides from Earthjustice," while the House bill states that the scientists should be from a more general, "nonprofit environmental law organization." 

The language defining the purpose of the legislation is also very slightly different.

The cross-filed Senate bill was assigned to the Environment and Transportation Committee. 

If passed, the phaseout would go into effect June 1, 2020. 

Follow Hannah Himes on Twitter: @hannah_himes.

