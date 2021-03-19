A $1,000 scholarship is available from the Maryland Sheep Breeders Association in partnership with the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival.
Applicants should be students who have been or are applying to a vocational or technical school, college or university, according to the MSBA website. Priority will be given to students with agriculture-related majors, but all majors will be considered.
Scholarship applications are due April 15.
Applications for the scholarship include short answers on subjects such as involvement in the sheep industry and community service. There is also an essay question and two letters of recommendation as well as a transcript required with the application.
The Maryland Sheep Breeders Association “exists to promote sheep, lamb, and wool in Maryland and the region and to increase public knowledge of the healthful and useful qualities of sheep, lamb, and the many sheep & wool related products,” according to the website.
The application can be found at marylandsheepbreeders.org/awards/scholarships/. Questions can be directed to Carolann McConaughy at Stillpointfarmsheep@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.