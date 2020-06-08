The Maryland Soybean Board is accepting proposals about how to “use or promote soybeans or its many byproducts.”
Proposals are due by July 15 and the application can be found online at www.mdsoy.com.
According to a news release, the board is interested in, but not limited to, proposals for funding projects that “[align] to priorities in their strategic plan - animal agriculture, consumer education, emerging markets and farmer engagement.”
“Innovation is a key component for growing soybean demand,” said Linda Burrier, chair of the board’s Promotion and Communications Committee, according to the release. “Soybeans and soy oil are used in hundreds of products. We welcome proposals for promoting current uses as well as ideas for new uses to grow our markets.”
