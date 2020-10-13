A Frederick County farm recently received an honorable mention in the Animal Care category at the fifth annual Dairying for Tomorrow Awards.
Valley Ho Farm, in Middletown, will be making a $500 donation to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, according to an email from the American Dairy Association North East.
The association sponsors the Dairying for Tomorrow Awards, which are divided into three categories and “recognize dairy farms throughout the Northeast that have taken their level of care and commitment one step further into the future of dairy farming.”
“Throughout 2020, and despite its many challenges, our dairy farmers continue to produce high-quality milk, while remaining committed to the care of their animals, their land, and being a good neighbor to their local communities,” said Rick Naczi, CEO of American Dairy Association North East, according to a news release from the association. “The Dairying for Tomorrow Awards were designed to help recognize these efforts.”
Some of the reasons that Valley Ho Farm was awarded honorable mention include, providing calf jackets when it’s cold, having a barn with proper air flow and three fans and “routinely [working] with their veterinarian, nutritionist and hoof trimmer to make sure the animals are well taken care of,” according to the email.
