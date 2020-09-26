The Youth Livestock Show at the Frederick Fairgrounds had its penultimate show on Saturday morning, as youth aged 3 to 19 showed the dairy cows they've raised this year.
While the show wasn't the same as previous years, when it would happen during the week of the Great Frederick Fair, the actual judging and showing process was largely the same.
Owen Cook, 15, said that the show felt similar to him, besides the fact that he was wearing a mask.
He's been showing for the last three years, and said that his favorite part of the experience is getting to work with the animals.
Josh Sanders, who judged the Brown Swiss, Jersey and Guernsey breeds, graded the heifers by their overall structure. And while he admits that there's certainly a "beauty pageant" component to the competition, he also is looking for animals that will be functional and profitable.
Ringman J.W. Wotthlie, who has been in the dairy farming business for over 30 years, said he was happy to come out and see what the kids had bred this year.
"I’m just glad that they’re having it for the kids," Wotthlie said. "They worked all year getting their projects ready."
The participants and their families were grateful that the show was able to go on, despite the fair being cancelled. Jill Allen, 19, was especially thankful as this would be her last show before she ages out of the 4H program.
She said she has a lot of good memories with her friends to look back on. But this year definitely felt different, especially with many of her friends choosing not to show due to the circumstances.
"It’s usually my favorite week of the year," she said.
Allen, who won junior champion bred and owned Holstein, has been participating in showing through 4H since she was 8 years old. She would recommend it to any student that's interested.
"We learn a lot of important lifeskill like responsibility and leadership," she said. "And you make a lot of friends along the way."
Dawn Frye also said that the kids learn a lot of skills from showing. She herself had showed, and was with her grand-niece Bailey, 5, and grand-nephew Duncan, 3. When Bailey is able to enter 4H at age 8, she will become the fifth generation of her family to participate in showing.
"We’re just thankful they were able to do something," she said. "They work hard all year."
The Youth Livestock Show will culminate on Sunday with the Western horse category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.