Open to the public only one day per month, an alpaca farm invited guests to make some new fuzzy friends for Valentine's Day.
Shepherd's Purse Alpacas, located at 7971 Bennett Branch Road in Mount Airy, welcomed guests to meet some alpacas and check out the farm's shop, which sells — what else? — yarn and clothes made from shorn alpaca wool.
The farm is owned by the husband-and-wife team of of Wayne and Cindy Aldrich.
Cindy Aldrich said the farm has been there for the better part of 20 years.
"We were kind of very urban people; we lived right outside of D.C.," she said. "And then one day in the late 90s, I saw a picture of alpacas in a magazine and something went 'pop.'"
After a few years of research, she and her husband were ready to open an alpaca farm of their own. And the rest, as they say, is history.
She said part of what made her love them at the beginning was how cute they are, but another one of their good qualities is how easy they are to care for.
"They're really easy keepers," she said.
"You don't have to wrangle them," she added, saying the animals naturally flock together.
The animal's wool, Cindy said, is a fine, soft fiber which traps in body heat better than some other wools.
"So you can wear a lighter garment and it'll be warmer," she said.
Wayne works on the farm full-time these days, and said it's fun, fulfilling work.
"They're really interesting animals," he said. "They've been domesticated for about 3,000 years ... They're calm, but they can get a little crazy. I've been telling everybody today that in they wintertime they seem to get more frantic for food."
The farm only invites guests in once a month, so if you didn't get a chance to see the alpacas this month, you'll have to wait until March 12 to see them again.
According to a schedule provided by the farm, the next month's date on April 9 might be a good time to see them, as it's around the time they're shorn.
"They may still have their winter coats on or they may be shorn," the schedule reads. "Either way, they will be happy to see you."
