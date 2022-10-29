About a dozen Middletown residents said that unrelenting noise, bright lights at night and weekly fireworks from the Summers Farm Fall Festival have made them feel like their neighborhood is being "assaulted."
The Fall Festival, residents said, has brought noise from live music, canons that people use to shoot apples at metal targets, car alarms that event-goers set off when they've forgotten where they parked their vehicle, and fireworks, which Summers Farm has set off every Friday and Saturday night since Sept. 30, according to the farm's website.
The festival began Sept. 17 and ends on Monday.
Those who live adjacent to the Summers Farm property said that smoke from fire pits on the farm has drifted onto their properties, too.
Scott Parker, whose backyard overlooks the Summers Farm property, said the activities at the six-weekend-long festival have been too intense for the normally quiet and scenic neighborhood.
"I don't hate fun, I don't hate activity," but "this is too much," said Parker, who is a senior planning project manager in charge of land development for the town of Leesburg, Virginia, in an interview on Saturday.
During a community meeting at Parker's house on Saturday, he said the Fall Festival's myriad disruptions have made it feel like his neighborhood is being "assaulted." At one point, he asked the dozen or so people gathered to raise their hands if they, too, felt like their neighborhood was being assaulted. Nearly everyone raised their hand.
Teresa Summers, the farm's owner, answered a phone call from the News-Post on Saturday, but she did not respond to a follow-up email requesting comment. She did not respond to multiple follow-up phone calls, either.
The Fall Festival features more than 45 different activities, including giant slides, wagon rides and apple blasters, according to Summers Farm's website.
Summers Farm held its first Fall Festival more than a quarter century ago, but the Summers family sold their land on Butterfly Lane in Frederick, where the festival used to be each fall. This was the first year the event was on Hollow Road in Middletown.
In an interview with the News-Post in early October, Summers said that agritourism has helped her family to continue farming. Summers' farm grows soybeans, wheat, corn, barley, hay, sunflowers and pumpkins.
Summers Farm is permitted to host the Fall Festival under the county's agritourism enterprise ordinance, which the county's code defines as "activities conducted on a farm and offered to the public or to invited groups for the purpose of education, recreation, or active involvement in the farm operation."
The county's code includes farm tours, hayrides, corn mazes, seasonal petting farms, farm museums, pumpkin patches, "pick your own" or "cut your own" produce and farm classes as permitted agritourism businesses.
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, said Saturday that the county created the ordinance to provide farmers with another way to market their produce and products.
Parker said he wants to see Summers Farm scale back its Fall Festival.
"The agritourism enterprise ordinance by which this is allowed is vague and it doesn't set use limitations on the intensity," Parker said. "That's going to be detrimental to farmers and detrimental to neighborhoods, unless it's reined in."
Frederick County has few rules and restrictions for agritourism business, Gardner said.
Most of the farms with agritourism businesses in the county, she said, are located in more remote areas and have neighbors who are also farmers.
Summers Farm's festival grounds are about a few hundred yards from the backyards of Parker and his neighbors.
"This creates some impacts to a residential community that we haven't experienced before," Gardner said.
Gardner said Summers Farm had activities, like fireworks, that "are not traditional agriculture," and the festival included an "unusual" amount of accessories.
She said the county does not intend to create rules or regulations for traditional agritourism businesses, which have not been problematic.
"We're not trying to do anything to discourage agritourism," Gardner said. "But when you have agritourism that has the intensity of this one, directly adjacent to a neighborhood, it does create some incompatibilities."
The county could create a separate set of rules for agritourism on farms that border residential communities, Gardner said.
No legislation will come forward until at least the middle of December, when the next Frederick County executive and County Council members are expected to take office following the Nov. 8 general election.
Gardner, who has been the county executive since 2014, has served the maximum number of terms the county's charter allows for an executive.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.