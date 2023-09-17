Townsend

As the fog lifted from the Middletown Valley on a stunningly beautiful day on Sept. 8, the Frederick County Farm Bureau, in partnership with the Frederick and Catoctin Soil Conservation Districts, hosted the third annual Soil Smart Farm Tour for federal, state and local government officials.

Attendees enjoyed a bus tour of four agricultural operations in western and southern Frederick County, to learn about each farm operation, explore the unique challenges each farm faces, and view their natural resources conservation practices.

