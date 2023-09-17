As the fog lifted from the Middletown Valley on a stunningly beautiful day on Sept. 8, the Frederick County Farm Bureau, in partnership with the Frederick and Catoctin Soil Conservation Districts, hosted the third annual Soil Smart Farm Tour for federal, state and local government officials.
Attendees enjoyed a bus tour of four agricultural operations in western and southern Frederick County, to learn about each farm operation, explore the unique challenges each farm faces, and view their natural resources conservation practices.
The tour began at Valley Ho Farm, a multifaceted dairy and cut-flower operation, managed by Chris and Jamie Derr.
Their passion for agriculture was on full display as the two explained their origin story, from working in other careers and agricultural operations to establishing their own.
The two explained the current state of agricultural commodity markets and the financial risks they present to small and mid-sized operations. In a call to action, the Derrs commented on the challenging federal standards of marketing dairy products that ultimately affect the farm price of milk.
After showcasing their infrastructure and conservation practices, Jamie recalled the inception of her cut-flower business and the newly realized successes in agritourism from her ever-expanding enterprises.
Jamie and Chris explained the necessity of diversification for risk management and how officials ought to consider farm-level impacts when enacting new policies.
Next, the group visited Needwood Farms, a multi-generational beef cattle operation that also offers custom deer processing services, owned and operated by the Pry family.
Attendees met on the site of what was once a bank-barn — of historic significance to Maryland’s second governor — that has been converted into a covered feeding and manure storage facility, with assistance from the Soil Conservation District.
The ever-stoic Tim Pry led the discussion of their operation, yet was moved to tear-filled eyes when recounting his family’s perseverance through difficult times and how proud he was of his family in their efforts to preserve their storied business and home.
Throughout his address and tour of his pastures, the severity of the drought became clear as Tim and his father, Richard, described how little grazing and winter feed remain. This and a vibrant discussion about the limiting local meat processing capacity were the noteworthy challenges Tim described to policymakers.
Following a delightful lunch at Othello Park, attendees ventured to the other side of Braddock Mountain to visit father-and-son duo BJ and Brian Sweeney of Calico Land LLC.
Brian led the discussions as BJ continued managing the silage-corn harvest.
He explained the trying circumstances of being a young second-generation farmer managing a beef, grain and hay operation.
Though Brian explained how his multiple off-farm jobs maintain a degree of liquidity for his agricultural operations, he cited the struggles of land access and cash-flow.
As an active member of the agricultural advocacy community, Brian warned of foreseeable consequences of upzoning agricultural lands, as well as natural resource contamination concerns from data-center development processes.
The tour concluded with Mehrle Mayne at Mayne’s Tree Farm outside Buckeystown.
As one of the early local agritourism businesses, Mehrle offered a longer perspective of agriculture in Frederick. His noteworthy experience managing a public-facing business with an array of agricultural enterprises was a welcome perspective.
A constant through business tenure is difficulty finding good help and it has worsened in recent years.
Mehrle petitioned policymakers to consider the impacts to the agricultural community of sweeping regulations.
We concluded the tour with a cool treat on a warm afternoon — a brief ice cream social, provided by Rocky Point Creamery.
The event served to strengthen the bridge between our government officials and our agricultural community. There were meaningful interactions in which topics, unaddressable in other settings, were discussed with candor and clarity.
Thank you to all who made this remarkable event possible.
Mark Townsend is an ag agent associate with the University of Maryland’s Frederick County Extension Office. His areas of focus are agronomy and soil health. He can be reached at 301-600-3578 or mtownsen@umd.edu.
