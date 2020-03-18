A bill that will phase out the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos in the state has passed the Maryland General Assembly.
Critics say the pesticide is harmful to young children and women of childbearing age if they’re exposed to it.
Agricultural uses include treating pests on row crops and fruit trees as well as golf courses and turf fields.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced a regulatory phaseout of the pesticide in February.
The assembly adjourned the legislative session early for the first time since the Civil War on Wednesday in the wake of COVID-19. A special session is scheduled for May.
