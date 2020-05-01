The Rural Maryland Council is accepting letters of intent through May 29 to apply for the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund.
The Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund helps rural-serving nonprofits that “promote statewide and regional planning, economic and community development, and agricultural and forestry education efforts,” according to a news release. The fund also offers aid to community colleges that “support small and agricultural businesses through enhanced training and technical assistance offerings.”
The Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund offers funding for “targeted investment to promote economic prosperity” in the state’s “traditionally disadvantaged and underserved rural communities.”
Maryland’s Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget includes $6,327,575 in funds for the programs, according to the release.
“This important funding supports the states’ five regional councils, regional infrastructure projects, rural entrepreneurship development, rural community development and our rural health care organizations,” said John Hartline, RMC executive board chair, according to the release.
RMC will have two virtual information sessions to go over the guidelines and requirements for each program. The sessions are scheduled for May 5 at 10 a.m. and May 8 at 10 a.m.
For more information, the online application and log-in information for the information sessions, go to rural.maryland.gov.
Individual appointments are also available the week of May 11 and can be scheduled by emailing rmc.mda@maryland.gov.
Letters of intent are due May 29, while full applications are due July 24. Awards will be announced by Aug. 17.
