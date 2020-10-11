While our winter Extension meetings will look different this year, we will still be offering a variety of meetings on various topics.
Most meetings will be held online. Please see below for the list of virtual state-wide crop production meetings. Each meeting will provide nutrient management, pesticide, and certified crop advisor credits.
Once the agenda and registration information are finalized, they will be available at www.go.umd.edu/FCagmeetings. (If typing this into a web browser, make sure the “FC” is capitalized.)
Agronomy meetings
Tuesday, Dec. 1 — 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 — 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Forage meetings
Tuesday, Jan. 12 — morning
Tuesday, Jan. 19 — morning
Fruit meetings
Thursday, Dec. 10 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Vegetable meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 2 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28 — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There will also be options to watch recorded webinars for pesticide and nutrient management credits at your convenience. For those who need non-internet or non-computer options for obtaining credits, please contact the Frederick County Extension Office at 301-600-3576.
Due to teleworking, please leave a message and we will return your call. If you would need to take the pesticide private applicator exam, please contact the Kelly Nichols at kellyn@umd.edu or 301-600-3576.
Kelly Nichols is an Ag Agent with the University of Maryland Extension. Her areas of focus are agronomy, small farms, and horticulture. Kelly can be reached at 301-600-3576 or kellyn@umd.edu.
