Though harvest continues, many growers have planted next year’s crop; small grains, cover-crop, and even pasture seedings are getting in the ground.
With this, we again begin considering crop fertility options to get newly established crops off to the best start possible. However, one aspect that can be overlooked in our fertilizer decision-making process is soil pH.
Often referred to as “The Master Soil Variable,” soil pH plays an outsized role in nutrient availability, root formation, microbial activity and more. An understanding of pH and its relation to soil chemical and biological processes can be phenomenally powerful to management decisions on the farm.
pH, or potential hydrogen, is defined by this equation: pH = -log[H+]
The equation may be read as “pH is the negative logarithm of the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.” The more hydrogen ions in a solution, the lower the pH value.
It is a logarithmic expression, so we can evaluate values effectively.
pH values range from 0-14. Solutions below neutral, or 7, are acidic, while solutions above pH 7 are basic.
As farmers, we need to operate in a tighter pH range. Our soils here in central Maryland are mildly acidic and commonly range in pH from about 5.0 to 6.5.
For agronomic purposes, we like to see values between 6.0 and 6.5. This is where macro- and micronutrients are optimally plant-available.
For example, plants uptake the macronutrient phosphorus in the chemical form orthophosphate (H2PO4-). This form of phosphorus exists in the soil solution at maximum concentration between pH values 5.5 and 6.5.
In the pH values above and below this range, the phosphate anion (PO43-) is bound by either calcium or aluminum/iron oxides, respectively, and is not plant-available. Phosphorus is a vital nutrient for this time of year. It ensures effective germination and is a key component of the plant energy metabolism.
Soil pH also affects a soil’s cation exchange capacity (CEC). Without getting too in the weeds, we can recognize this chemical property as the extent to which a soil retains positively charged nutrient ions (cations) like potassium (K+), calcium (Ca2+), and magnesium (Mg2+).
As pH increases (becomes less acidic), CEC increases as the soil reveals more locations for cation nutrients to be held. These nutrients are therefore less likely to be lost, and more likely for root-uptake.
Since our soils are naturally acidic, we raise pH by applying “liming” materials — materials that contain a form of calcium carbonate (CaCO3).
The calcium does not do the work. Rather, carbonate ions (CO3) react with hydrogen ions in the acidic soil solution to create hydroxyl ions (OH-) that raise pH.
Liming materials are one of the cheaper forms of fertilizer. Given how soil pH plays an incredibly important role in determining plant nutrient availability, properly timed and applied liming materials can provide a significant “bang for your buck.” Maintaining optimal soil pH is a key component of any fall fertility plan.
Mark Townsend is an ag agent associate with the University of Maryland’s Frederick County Extension Office. His areas of focus are agronomy and soil health. He can be reached at 301-600-3578 or mtownsen@umd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.