After a rainy March Saturday, the spring sun came out Sunday for a day of Easter egg hunts and farm animals in Ijamsville.
It was the first weekend of the spring season at Green Meadows Petting Farm.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Isabelle Staymates, 2, looks at a bunch of Easter eggs during an egg hunt at Green Meadows Petting Farm on Sunday. Attendees gathered to participate in various Easter-themed activities.
After a rainy March Saturday, the spring sun came out Sunday for a day of Easter egg hunts and farm animals in Ijamsville.
It was the first weekend of the spring season at Green Meadows Petting Farm.
Although rain had shut down the operation on Saturday, they’re normally open for three weekends of egg hunts before Easter, said Jake Keyes, one of the farm’s owners.
Erin Hill and she and her daughter Teagan, 9, came from Columbia after seeing a Facebook ad for the farm, and came for the egg hunt and to see the animals.
Teagan said her favorite part so far had been petting the baby pigs.
They also watched a pig and went on the playground, she said.
They were going to do the egg hunt after lunch, she said.
Liv Younker, 7, said she enjoyed looking at the horses, and still wanted to see the camels before she left.
She and her family had come from Allegany County for her cousin’s birthday.
She carried a basket half-full with candy and Easter eggs, and had gotten her picture taken with the Easter Bunny, she said.
Matt Beach, of Frederick, and his daughter Adelyn, 3, watched some of the bigger kids hunting for eggs as Adelyn munched on some candy she had gotten during her own hunt.
It was the second year they’d come to the event, and liked the family-friendly atmosphere and the mix of animals, Beach said.
They had petted a horse and some pigs, and had fed some goats, Adelyn reported.
Soon they were off, looking for some more goats to pet.
They had been doing the hunts for about 10 years, Keyes said.
It’s a good way to advertise the farm, he said. People come for the Easter events and see what else they have to do.
On the three weekends before Easter, they generally get about 2,000 people per day, he said.
The agritourism business keeps Keyes and the rest of the farm’s staff busy for most of the year.
They’ll be open on weekends until May, then five days a week through August, on weekends in September, then five days a week in October for hayrides and pumpkin picking, then on weekends until around Christmas, he said.
Erin Hill said the farm had the most events and animals of any her family had been to.
“They have such an array. It’s been a lot of fun,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.