Springlike weather doesn’t just spur grass to grow or spirits to brighten. It’s also prime time for piglets.
Dustin Nusbaum helps manage a farm in Woodsboro owned by his parents, Becky and Rick Nusbaum. They currently have 34 piglets born within the last four weeks.
Piglet care during the winter typically includes ensuring that pigs have quick access to their mother and providing warmth via heaters, heat lamps and heat pads.
These precautions help protect them from cold nights and any threats from one of Frederick County’s typical March snowstorms.
“Just like any type of newborn, their immune system isn’t built up yet, so you have to give them a little bit of time to get that built up,” Dustin Nusbaum said, adding that drinking the sow’s milk helps the piglets build their immune system and increase their energy.
And while winter can present challenges in caring for them, the recent bout of warm weather has made things much easier.
Warm weather during the day means heaters in the pig enclosure don’t need to be on as much.
In Frederick, high temperatures were in the 50s and 60s during the first week of the month, according to AccuWeather, and it was projected to reach 70 degrees on Monday.
Dustin Nusbaum’s children, Austin, Colton and Kenlee, also help care for the animals. Austin and Colton are in 4-H and show animals at fairs in and around Frederick.
Mother pigs, known as gilts before they give birth to their piglets, are typically pregnant for about 114 days. After giving birth, they become sows.
The Nusbaums have three sows, one purebred Duroc and two crossbreeds.
Dustin said when the piglets are first born they need to be babied a little.
“They’re pretty small,” he said. “They’re pretty squealy. They’re pretty tender.”
Some of the Nusbaum pigs will be shown at fairs in Howard, Montgomery and Frederick counties.
“I enjoy it,” Dustin said. “I like the pigs a little bit better than the cattle, because you get more variety in a litter to pick from. ... They’re easy to work with and they got a personality in their own.”
Colton, 9, said he likes taking care of pigs too and enjoys teaching them how to walk for the fair, which will start about four months after they were born.
“You get to work with them until they get to the fair,” he said.
Even though the piglets are young, Colton already has his eye on the one he wants to show.
“I can tell by how big they are, usually,” he said. “I like it because when they’re small and then they get, like, a lot bigger.”
