State and local officials reflect on Gardner as Frederick County's first executive

After serving two terms as Frederick County's first executive, Jan Gardner said she isn't quite ready to disclose what's next for her career.
Gardner, 66, said she does not plan to run again for elected office. She appreciates the time away from grueling work weeks, instead using her mornings to read the newspaper and drink coffee.
She's about a dozen days removed from Winchester Hall, having run up against the county's term limit. She relinquished the helm to a like-minded successor and fellow Democrat, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.
Those who worked with Gardner in various capacities said that her "encyclopedic" knowledge of the county government, her unmatched work ethic and her value for public education have set a high bar for Fitzwater and the Frederick County executives who will succeed her.
"Jan has just left huge, gigantic shoes to fill for any future county executive for the next few election cycles," said Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, among the local elected officials who worked closest with Gardner during her time as county executive and one of more than a dozen people the News-Post spoke with for this story.
"It's going to be a challenge for the next several, if not many, county executive administrations," Keegan-Ayer, D, said.
Outgoing state Sen. Michael Hough, whom Fitzwater defeated in the November general election to become county executive, said Gardner was overbearing and a leader who micromanaged the county government.
Hough said in an interview that Gardner was "the single most difficult person to deal with" during his time in politics.
Gardner said her administration's support of the local farming community will be the most enduring part of her legacy as county executive. Over eight years, the county doubled its investment in agricultural preservation and established a grant program to protect rural, historical properties and another program for farmers to expand and diversify their businesses.
"That was an initiative that I think will have the most long-lasting impact on Frederick County and keeping the character of the county and the things we value," Gardner said in a podcast interview.
Frederick County's first executive
Gardner's election to office in 2014 marked Frederick County's shift from a commissioner-led government to one with a county executive and a legislative County Council. It is one of nine counties in Maryland that have a charter form of government and are led by a county executive.
Gardner, a Democrat, was first elected as county executive in a banner year for Republicans across the state, including in Frederick County. Gov. Larry Hogan won the county by nearly 30 percentage points, and both the county's delegation to the General Assembly and the Frederick County Council had Republican majorities.
Having an executive has given the Frederick County government a singular voice among the state's 23 other county governments (including Baltimore city) and in meetings with the Maryland Association of Counties, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that lobbies in the General Assembly for counties' legislative priorities.
During her time in office, Gardner was well respected among her peers in other county governments and among lawmakers in Annapolis, said Michael Sanderson, the executive director for MACo.
Even before she became Frederick County's first executive, Gardner was a "really important voice for counties on policy in Annapolis," said Sanderson, who has led MACo for the last 14 years.
Gardner was a leader in MACo years before she was elected as Frederick County's executive.
As a Frederick County commissioner, she was the president of MACo's Board of Directors in 2007, after several people in the leadership queue for the association lost their local office elections. She was also on the MACo search committee that hired Sanderson.
Within MACo's legislative committee, which brings county elected officials together from across the state to determine what position the association should take on bills in Annapolis, Gardner was a "voice of reason" and "one of the most important people in that room for a really long time," Sanderson said.
Rick Weldon, who is a co-chair for Fitzwater's transition team and who has worked with Gardner in various roles, said that Gardner was the person most poised to lead the formation of charter government in the county.
"Generally, the county has operated incredibly efficiently and effectively," said Weldon, who is also the executive director and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. "I would give the majority of that credit to County Executive Gardner's experience."
Strong in her convictions
Gardner was an executive who entered Winchester Hall each day to conduct the work of the county, rather than a politician who sought to use the office as a launching pad for a more high-profile position, said Walter Olson, a writer and senior fellow with the conservative-leaning CATO institute, a D.C.-based public policy research organization.
Olson, who is an unaffiliated voter, said he has followed Frederick County politics closely since 2012 and served on the county's Charter Review Commission, which made recommendations about the county's charter half a decade after it was adopted.
"Her's was a very low-on-drama tenure as county executive," Olson said. "She didn't go around picking fights."
Lawmakers who worked with Gardner described her assertive.
"She wanted you to know that she was a force to be reckoned with," said state Del. Jesse Pippy, the chair of Frederick County's delegation to the General Assembly.
Pippy, a conservative Republican, said Gardner has a "strong personality," was a "tough administrator" and a "fierce competitor," but he respected that she was outspoken and strong in her convictions, even when they were at odds about policies.
Pippy said Gardner wasn't disrespectful, but she was a tough negotiator who was quick to tell someone when she disagreed with them.
Hough, though, was less accepting of Gardner's style.
"It was like having a third senator down there," Hough, one of Frederick County's two state senators since 2015, said of Gardner's role advocating for state legislation in Annapolis on the county's behalf.
Hough said that, while Gardner is politically savvy, working with her behind the scenes was difficult. Getting her to give ground in a policy disagreement required making it public, he said.
During his campaign for county executive, Hough repeatedly said that Gardner controlled the County Council and that its seven members served as a rubber stamp for her priorities.
When asked to respond to Hough's comments in a podcast interview, Gardner said that whoever made the comments hadn't paid attention to the county government over the last eight years and didn't know what they were talking about.
"When I wanted to get a budget passed or I had a certain initiative that I wanted to get done, I would call all the County Council members," Gardner said. "I would talk to all of them."
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor, a fellow Democrat, said he first met Gardner during his local media career, which spanned two decades before he entered local politics.
From his time reporting on Gardner to their years working closely as counterparts in local government, O'Connor said Gardner was consistent in how she worked and led.
"She is who she always presented herself to be," he said.
State Del. Karen Lewis Young, who in November was elected to succeed her husband, Ron Young, representing Frederick County in the state Senate, said Gardner is one of the hardest working politicians she has met.
While Gardner sought people's input, the buck stopped at her desk, Lewis Young said. Gardner did what had to be done to ensure progress could continue, she said.
In the last year, though, community meetings about the county's plans for a library on the west side of Frederick were a reminder of the lack of trust and feelings of exclusion that some in the city's immigrant and Hispanic communities have toward the county government.
Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick and a community advocate in the city, said that, while Gardner is a compassionate person, the county government needs to reach out more to constituents who belong to minority, disenfranchised and underrepresented communities.
Gardner said the county reached out to the local non-English-speaking and immigrant communities in multiple ways during her time in office. The county, she said, hired a public outreach person and other staff members who are bilingual and established an Immigrant Affairs Commission.
After the onset of the pandemic, the county opened a COVID-19 testing center along U.S. 40 to reach communities that had higher incidences of infection, including Hispanic communities, Gardner said. The Health Department has established the site as its first equity office.
Responding to the pandemic
Gardner has said the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in the middle of her second term, was the most challenging part of her professional career.
But, her supporters said, she was the right person to have in office.
"Frequently, Frederick is an afterthought at the state level," Lewis Young said. "But, boy, Jan was in there asking for testing kits, asking for vaccinations, just really stepped up to the plate during COVID."
Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County's health officer, said that she and Gardner held daily meetings after the pandemic hit to review the newest information about the virus and determine what the county would need to combat it.
Brookmyer said that having a county executive was important for responding to the virus. Gardner was able to communicate with other county executives to share best practices and establish a platform for reaching state officials, like the state health secretary, which directly benefited the county, Brookmyer said.
Valuing public education
Elected officials at the city, county and state level said Gardner has been a relentless advocate for public education in Frederick County, a jurisdiction with low starting salaries for teachers, some aging school buildings and overcrowded classrooms.
"In the educational community, they knew she always had their back and would do all she could to get as much funding to the educational systems as she could," said County Council President Brad Young, who previously served for 12 years on the Frederick County Board of Education, including eight as president.
Since 2014, the county has completed the construction of a new Frederick High School building and five elementary schools. The most recent project was a new Waverley Elementary School building that opened its doors in August.
Gardner's budgets have funded the county’s public schools $113 million more than the state-required “maintenance of effort” levels, a minimum legal threshold that requires counties to provide at least the same amount of money per student from year to year.
"We've relied on Jan for years as, really, in my judgment, the most knowledgeable person in the county community" for garnering state and local policies and funding to advance the construction of new school buildings, Sanderson said of the MACo members.
"I think she's as knowledgeable about school construction, and the policies behind it," Sanderson said, "as anybody in the state of Maryland."
(2) comments
A citizen leader. Thank you so much, Ms. Gardner. Mr. Hough, as a formerly Republican voter, you are the problem, your comments here were sour grapes, this woman worked her you know what off and rebalanced a county that you and your friends screwed over.
Thank you, Jan!
