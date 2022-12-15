 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

State and local officials reflect on Gardner as Frederick County's first executive

Jan Gardner Clap Out
Buy Now

Now-former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner runs through a gauntlet of Winchester Hall employees who gathered for a “clap out” ceremony as she left the building Dec. 2 just before her term ended.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

After serving two terms as Frederick County's first executive, Jan Gardner said she isn't quite ready to disclose what's next for her career.

Gardner, 66, said she does not plan to run again for elected office. She appreciates the time away from grueling work weeks, instead using her mornings to read the newspaper and drink coffee.

Buy Now

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner reacts as she address supporters on election night in 2018 when she secured reelection.
Annapolis General Assembly - Jane Gardner
Buy Now

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is introduced with guest attending the open day ceremonies in the Maryland House of Delegates in January of 2017.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(2) comments

Piedmontgardener

A citizen leader. Thank you so much, Ms. Gardner. Mr. Hough, as a formerly Republican voter, you are the problem, your comments here were sour grapes, this woman worked her you know what off and rebalanced a county that you and your friends screwed over.

Report Add Reply
Nicki

Thank you, Jan!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription