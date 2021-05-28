Frederick County farmers will be able to drop off used plastic pesticide containers at designated recycling sites on certain days from June through September.

The state agriculture department announced the dates and drop-off locations for its annual pesticide container recycling program Thursday. Containers will be collected at the Frederick County Landfill on June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This program not only recycles plastics, it also helps keep pesticide residue out of our local waterways and soil, ultimately helping to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries,” state agriculture secretary Joseph Bartenfelder said in a news release.

Farmers — or other pesticide users — must properly rinse their containers before dropping them off, the release said. Only “triple-rinsed” containers will be accepted.

Once collected, the containers will be shredded into plastic flakes for recycling. Since its inception 28 years ago, the pesticide container recycling program has yielded more than a million tons of recyclable plastic flakes.

Farmers and producers who need to dispose of unused pesticides can also apply for the state’s Pesticide Disposal Program any time before Sept. 15. More information about both programs is available on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website at mda.maryland.gov.

