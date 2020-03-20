A bill that will expand agricultural practices that are funded by state cost-share programs passed the Maryland General Assembly.
“By passing the agriculture cost share bill, lawmakers are ensuring that Maryland farmers can take advantage of regenerative agriculture that rebuilds healthy soil and prevents harmful runoff from reaching the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries,” said Alison Prost, Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, an organization that supported the bill, according to a press release.
The bill defines a fixed natural filter practice as planting riparian forest buffers, planting trees that are on agricultural land or outside a riparian buffer, planting riparian herbaceous cover, wetland restoration or pasture management, which can include rotational grazing.
The legislation adds the practices to the list of acceptable practices that can be funded by state cost-share programs.
The bill was passed after the original legislation, which focused more specifically on management-intensive farming and grazing practices, received an unfavorable report and was withdrawn.
At the time, Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) said the new legislation would be broader and incorporated in existing law, with the ultimate hope still being to increase money for intensive farming and grazing practices.
