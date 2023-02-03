Environmentalists and representatives took turns on Thursday trying to sway state lawmakers about a bill that would ban pesticides with certain levels of "forever chemicals" in Maryland.
The hearing before the state Senate's Education, Energy and the Environment Committee in Annapolis came nearly one year after the legislature passed a similar bill that bans firefighting foam and consumer goods containing those same chemicals.
The chemicals, known as PFAS, receive their “forever” label based on how difficult they are to break down and their ability to persist in the environment and humans for an unknown amount of time.
The scientists, health officials and environmentalists who testified in support of the bill said the adverse health affects PFAS pose to humans and their direct application to crops through some pesticides make it urgent and necessary to restrict them.
"The last place you want a forever chemical is in your environment or entering into the food supply of you or your constituents," said Graham Peaslee, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame, who has written multiple papers on PFAS.
However, representatives from agricultural, chemical and turf management trade groups said that because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not validated a test for PFAS in pesticides, testing methods that the bill proposes may inadvertently ban pesticides or other products due to false-positive PFAS results.
"We come in opposition of [this bill], not in opposition of testing for PFAS or getting rid of PFAS in the state," said Colby Ferguson, director of government relations for the Maryland Farm Bureau. "We absolutely agree with that. However, we need a test that’s accurate and valid."
The chemicals pose an array of adverse health outcomes to humans, especially in high concentrations, and include a reduced ability of the immune system to fight off infections, developmental effects in fetuses or breastfed children and increased risk of some cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As written, the bill would require pesticide distributors to test their product and prove to the Maryland Department of Agriculture that it contains a concentration of PFAS below a certain threshold.
If the pesticide fails that test and contains PFAS concentrations above the specified threshold, it would be barred from registration and use in Maryland.
The validity of the laboratory tests that measure PFAS concentrations in pesticides, however, quickly became the center of critique from the bill's opposition.
A chemist from the Maryland Department of Agriculture said he was not testifying for or against the bill, but suggested that it would be logistically difficult to execute.
"I have 12,526 pesticides registered on average for the last 13 fiscal years," said Tom Phillips, program manager in MDA's Office of Plant Industries and Pest Management. "And if we have to [test] yearly, that's that's going to be a lot."
Phillips also warned of registered pesticide manufacturers with small sales in Maryland, saying that when he informed them of the bill, those companies said they would pull out of Maryland if it passed as is.
In his testimony, Peaslee said it is possible to test for PFAS in pesticides and the only reason the EPA has not certified a specific method is because it is a narrow application.
"You can absolutely measure them," Peaslee said. "We're doing it now. Every commercial laboratory in the state can already measure these things."
Peaslee specifically mentioned a method in which scientists dilute the pesticides with a certain ratio of water, then measure that sample for PFAS.
Ferguson questioned the validity of that method in his testimony, saying it bears the risk of returning false positives.
The committee took no action on the bill on Thursday.
Sen. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick), who sits on the Education, Energy and the Environment Committee, said the opponents' arguments sounded familiar.
"Being a former researcher, I had the perspective of: When you don't like the results, you question the methodology," Lewis Young said Friday in an interview, referring to her career in market research. "I felt comfortable that the highly credentialed scientists that testified made a very good case for the fact that there's a multitude of accurate testing available."
Though she agreed with proponents of the bill, Lewis Young said she's rarely seen a bill that received this much debate pass as it was submitted.
"But I would foresee some amendments that might encourage a compromise," she said.
