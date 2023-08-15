Maryland continues to face an infestation of spotted lanternflies as the insect begins to enter the adult stage of its life cycle this month.
Within Frederick County, the Maryland Department of Agriculture, which oversees monitoring efforts in the state, has received a larger number of sighting reports toward Myersville, Thurmont and Mount Airy, according to department entomologist Kenton Sumpter.
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to East Asia, was first found in Maryland in 2018 in Cecil County, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website.
Sumpter, the coordinator for the department’s spotted lanternfly management efforts, said the state expanded the quarantine due to an uptick in the insect’s population in 2022.
This year, Sumpter said, the department has seen more sighting reports of the insect from Baltimore County and Baltimore city. Frederick County’s reports are moderate in comparison, he said.
As an adult, the spotted lanternfly is about an inch long with gray spotted front wings and red, white and black patterned back wings. The insect has fed on over 70 plant species, such as grapes, apples, peaches, oak and pine.
Adult spotted lanternflies especially feed on tree-of-heaven, according to a pest alert document from the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
“First, when we’re looking for a lanternfly, we see if there’s any tree-of-heaven around,” Sumpter said. “The plant grows wherever there’s disturbance and construction.”
Sumpter said the insects are public nuisances to residents, damage agricultural plants and crops, and suppress photosynthesis.
“Generally, what we’re telling people is that they’re stressors that are putting stress on the plants on which they feed,” he said. “They’re not killing them, they’re not a direct cause of mortality ... but they’re not good for the plants, so we don’t want to spread them around and make this problem worse.”
Sumpter said the insects particularly attack grapes and vineyards, and the department has placed an emphasis on preparing vineyards for spotted lanternfly infestations.
Around the countyAt Links Bridge Vineyards in Thurmont, co-owner Robert Thompson said the vineyard has been lucky to only see a couple of spotted lanternflies and just one adult so far. The vineyard is about 10 acres.
Other larger vineyards such as Black Ankle Vineyards in Mount Airy have seen a higher abundance of spotted lanternflies. Michelle Makowiecki, a tasting room associate at the vineyard, said she just started seeing adult spotted lanternflies last week.
Makowiecki said the vineyard has done some remediation work against the insects, such as removing egg sacks from plants last fall and removing any tree-of-heaven in the spring. She said the staff hasn’t seen a significant amount of damage from the insects yet.
“It’s something that we are keeping a very, very, very careful eye on, and we’re keeping eyes on how many of them we sort of see floating around the tasting room,” she said. “They’re in the vineyard on a daily basis.”
The Maryland Department of Agriculture urges residents to submit any sighting reports with photos to its survey at tinyurl.com/2ztttpsb. Marylanders can also send any comments, questions or complaints to dontbug.md@maryland.gov.
Aside from squishing them and checking vehicles for any lanternflies, Sumpter said, Marylanders don’t need to do more to manage the insects unless they want to.
“Realistically, even in Frederick County, really in most areas, there’s so many lanternflies that any management you do ... they’re always going to come back, basically,” he said. “Don’t worry about spraying them and stuff like that unless you have a crop you’re trying to protect. It’s not worth it.”
We see 'em at the golf course. If you see 'em, kill 'em!! [thumbup]
Crushed a few in Baker Park near the tennis courts last weekend.
We found one a few weeks ago and reported it.
I haven’t seen one yet,
I saw scores of nymphs at the Greenbrier SP campground three weeks ago. Didn’t know what they were at the time.
