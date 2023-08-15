Adult spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternflies are starting to enter the adult stage of their life cycle this month.

 Photo by Lawrence Barringer for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Maryland continues to face an infestation of spotted lanternflies as the insect begins to enter the adult stage of its life cycle this month.

Within Frederick County, the Maryland Department of Agriculture, which oversees monitoring efforts in the state, has received a larger number of sighting reports toward Myersville, Thurmont and Mount Airy, according to department entomologist Kenton Sumpter.

TrekMan

We see 'em at the golf course. If you see 'em, kill 'em!! [thumbup]

gabrielshorn2013
Crushed a few in Baker Park near the tennis courts last weekend.

mrnatural1
We found one a few weeks ago and reported it.

public-redux
I haven’t seen one yet,

Knickknuck
I saw scores of nymphs at the Greenbrier SP campground three weeks ago. Didn’t know what they were at the time.

