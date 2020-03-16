When you walk outside this time of year, you may smell “country air” coming from crop fields. While it’s not the most pleasant smell in the world, that smell of manure means farmers are recycling essential plant nutrients and feeding this season’s crops.
All animals produce manure. On farms, it is collected and spread onto fields as fertilizer. There are many benefits to using manure on farms. Manure contains nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, carbon, zinc, boron, magnesium and sulfur. These nutrients are vital for crop growth, as well as fruit and seed development in crops.
Since manure is already produced on the farm, it reduces the cost of buying and shipping fertilizer. In Maryland, 1 ton of cattle manure contains on average 15 pounds of nitrogen, 10 pounds of phosphorus and 20 pounds of potassium. At a typical rate of 10 tons per acre, that manure is worth approximately $110 per acre.
Manure improves soil quality. It contains organic matter, which has a number of benefits. Organic matter increases the ability of soil to hold on to nutrients, preventing them from leaching into the groundwater (and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay). The organic matter also binds soil particles together, improving soil structure so the soil can more easily take in and hold water. Wind and water erosion are also less likely with improved soil structure. Finally, as microorganisms in the soil eat the organic matter, they recycle nutrients that are released over time, allowing them to be available to plants later in the growing season and in the following years.
Some farmers have installed an anaerobic digester. The manure goes into the digester. Anaerobic means that it is an environment without oxygen. Certain types of bacteria thrive in an anaerobic environment, and are able to convert the organic matter in manure into biogas. Biogas is made up mostly of methane, which can then be used as an energy source, often to generate electricity or heat.
The benefits of manure are more than what you can smell. The next time you take a breath of that country air, remember that nutrients are being recycled, food is growing, and soil quality is being improved.
Kelly Nichols is an ag agent associate with the Frederick County Extension Office. Her areas of focus are small farms and agronomy. She can be reached at 301-600-3576 or kellyn@umd.edu.
