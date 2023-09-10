Community Show
Ella Burrier, left, and Annalise Abruzzese use a two-person crosscut saw in the 38th Annual Catoctin Mountain Log Sawing Contest on Sunday at the Thurmont and Emmitsburg Community Show.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

An Elvis impersonator, a log-chopping contest and a petting zoo were just some of the attractions available Sunday at Catoctin High School, where Thurmont and Emmitsburg residents came together for the 67th annual Community Show.

Organizers say the three-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, is the state’s largest community show. It features dozens of booths from community businesses and organizations, plus livestock shows, art exhibitions, auctions of baked goods and displays of traditional techniques like quilting and canning.

