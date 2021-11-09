The Thurmont Regional Library is excited to introduce the community to the Library Loop Nature Trail, a hidden gem that connects the library to the Thurmont Trolley Trail. Thanks to the hard work of Frederick County Public Schools SUCCESS students, as well as many community partners, the library will celebrate the grand opening of the trail at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20. Guided tours of the trail system will follow the ceremony.
The idea for the library trail began at the 2018 Green Fest when staff member Becky Clapp and the library’s former branch administrator suggested connecting the library to the other trails within the community. After initial conversations with the Thurmont Green Team and Jim Robbins from the Catoctin Forest Alliance, it was decided that this was the perfect opportunity to work with SUCCESS students to create a trail that was built by and for people with disabilities. The project took the students an entire school year to complete.
The Thurmont Regional Library’s Nature Trail was built with the support of Catoctin Forest Alliance, Catoctin Foundation, Civitan Foundation, Catoctin Area Civitan Club, Civitan Club of Frederick, the Town of Thurmont and Frederick County Paving.
“We are thrilled for the addition of the nature trail to our library,” said Amy Whitney, branch administrator for Thurmont Regional Library. “It has helped connect our customers to the beauty they have enjoyed from our deck for years and now to the larger town trail system as well.”
