With small-grain harvest well underway, producers' thoughts might turn back to planting.
Double-crop soybeans offer the opportunity for additional cash flow and enterprise diversification in an intensive crop rotation.
To maximize the agronomic and economic efficacy of the crop, here are some thoughts:
Soybean variety selection is key in maximizing economic returns. Ensure the maturity group selected provides a long enough window for maturity after planting, keeping first frost in mind. Our average first frost date in Frederick typically ranges from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.
Soybeans mature in 90 days, plus roughly another seven days for adequate drydown.
Whether or not the farm operator decides to bale the straw, the drill or seeder needs to “chase the combine out of the field.”
Try to minimize the planting window after harvest, as soybeans mature relative to the duration of nighttime hours, with the minimum occurring at the summer solstice, June 21.
In the Mid-Atlantic, there's a half-bushel-per-acre decrease in soybean yield for every day unplanted after June 21. Research suggests that soybeans planted on July 10 have 60% yield potential of full-season counterparts.
Additionally, achieving a standing plant population of 180,000 plants per acre with narrow row spacing (7.5-15”) provides the greatest opportunity for canopy development before soybeans reach R1 (beginning bloom, first reproductive stage), shading out some weeds.
Finally, where possible, fields planted at a 15-degree angle relative to the wheat stubble do not experience the “hair-pinning” effect of the straw, as the seed openers slice through the residue, thus improving seed-to-soil contact for effective germination.
Managing for a high-yielding wheat crop provides enough residual fertility for an adequate soybean crop when planting soybeans without baling the straw.
Wheat straw/chaff on average contains roughly 12 pounds of nitrogen, 3 pounds of P2O5 and 24 pounds of K2O per ton of straw.
Though nitrogen and phosphorus require microbial decomposition for release, the potassium is available. With rain, the potassium and other nutrient cations (calcium, magnesium, etc.) are leached from straw and into the soil — available for use in the next crop.
However, the residue provides a greater benefit in soil moisture retention, soil temperature moderation, and potential increase in soil organic matter. With these factors in mind, yield trials have reported 2 to 8 bushels per acre increase with soybeans planted through wheat straw relative to planting after straw harvest.
If one does bale straw, plan on replacing the nutrients removed by the wheat crop to ensure adequate fertility for the soybean crop.
“Start clean, stay clean” is an apt adage of weed control in double-crop soybeans.
An effective burndown application pre-plant provides the greatest yield benefit, though post-emergence herbicide applications reduce the impact of yield-robbing weeds. Herbicide selection should match crop traits, weed pressure, and local environmental conditions, including wind speed, temperature, humidity, and distance to sensitive crops or alternative enterprises.
Regarding pest and disease management, crop scouting informs an operator’s management. Timely application (stage R3-4) of foliar fungicides containing multiple modes of action, paired with an insecticide — when a pest pressure has reached economic threshold — generally provides the most economically efficient control.
There are many management options, but the processes outlined in this article, we hope, will help a farm operator start on a healthy, profitable soybean crop following small grain harvest.
Mark Townsend is an ag agent associate with the University of Maryland's Frederick County Extension Office. His areas of focus are agronomy and soil health. He can be reached at 301-600-3578 or mtownsen@umd.edu
