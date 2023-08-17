The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin sending out surveys in late August to producers in multiple states, including Maryland, to understand 2023 production and supply of small grains.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact over 3,500 producers in Maryland, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to a news release.
The survey data will be used to “help set small grain acreage, yield, and production estimates at the county level,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, in the release.
NASS will contact producers to gather information on 2023 production, as well as the small-grain quantities and row crops stored on their farms.
NASS will also survey commercial grain storage operations to estimate the number of grain stocks stored in off-farm facilities.
NASS will publish state and national data on Sept. 29 in the annual “Small Grains Summary” and quarterly “Grain Stocks” reports, according to a news release.
Producers can return completed surveys by mail or respond online at agcounts.usda.gov. Producers who haven’t responded by Aug. 29 may hear from NASS to schedule a time to fill out the survey, according to the news release.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s crop production report for August, production for multiple crops in Maryland — such as corn, soybeans and winter wheat — are forecast to be up this month compared to 2022.
