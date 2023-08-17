Brookfield Farm
Corn is shown at Brookfield Farm north of Walkersville on Aug. 2.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin sending out surveys in late August to producers in multiple states, including Maryland, to understand 2023 production and supply of small grains.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact over 3,500 producers in Maryland, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

