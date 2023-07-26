Climate Grain Crop
David Burrier, the Frederick County Farm Bureau’s first vice president and a Unionville grain farmer, shows how lack of rain and extreme heat recently has affected his crops. He said he could see 50 percent yield this year if the drought continues. The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County will host a new program for farmers to discuss grain marketing strategies and stay informed on market conditions.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

If you go When: July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8, Sept. 22 Time: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., but times may vary depending on group needs Where: Cracker Barrel,

7408 Shockley Drive, Frederick. Location may also change depending on group needs

