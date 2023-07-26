If you go When: July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8, Sept. 22 Time: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., but times may vary depending on group needs Where: Cracker Barrel,
7408 Shockley Drive, Frederick. Location may also change depending on group needs
David Burrier, the Frederick County Farm Bureau’s first vice president and a Unionville grain farmer, shows how lack of rain and extreme heat recently has affected his crops. He said he could see 50 percent yield this year if the drought continues. The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County will host a new program for farmers to discuss grain marketing strategies and stay informed on market conditions.
The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County will get farmers together to discuss grain marketing strategies and stay informed on market conditions.
The meetings will be held every other Friday, starting this week, according to a news release from the office. Attendees will meet at the Cracker Barrel off Buckeystown Pike from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
“It’s just a bunch of guys sitting around at a breakfast table and talking a little about markets and strategies to kind of improve our bottom line. ... It’s not meant to be a formal lecture series. It’s not meant to be anything kind of top down,” Mark Townsend, the extension office’s agriculture agent associate, said in an interview.
The discussions will touch on all agricultural markets in the region, but focus mostly on the grain and oilseed markets, which includes soft red winter wheat, corn, soybeans and barley, Townsend wrote in an email.
This type of program is implemented in other counties, and has been successful, he said, so he wanted to bring it to Frederick County.
Since there is no formal structure to the meetings, farmers can discuss whatever they want about the market and grain business, Townsend said, like how to be profitable in agriculture and how to manage commodity risk.
“This is an opportunity to find those tactics, find those opportunities that exist in the market for farmers to take advantage of and retain their sort of control,” Townsend said.
Russia and Ukraine will also be a topic of discussion, since the July 2022 deal between the two countries that allowed for grain exportation out of the Black Sea area and into the global market came to a grinding halt.
According to the BBC, Russia used a navy blockade when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022 to block millions of tons of grain exports out of the Black Sea area.
The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal between the two countries that allowed grain to be shipped out of the Black Sea region, which somewhat stabilized the market, until Russia refused this month to renew the deal.
The grain market “went crazy” with the February blockade, David Burrier, the Frederick County Farm Bureau’s first vice president and a Unionville grain farmer, said in an interview Tuesday.
Now, the grain market is again volatile, with stocks for soft red winter wheat experiencing sharp increases and decreases every day.
On Tuesday, the crop was up 6 cents per bushel. On Wednesday afternoon, it had dropped 37 cents per bushel, according to the Chicago Market Exchange, which tracks various crop markets.
Hostetter Grain, a major grain dealer in the region, based in Pennsylvania, said that as of Wednesday afternoon, wheat was down and selling for $6.20 a bushel in the Mount Pleasant area.
With the fluctuating market, farmers in the area can try to strategize and sell their crops for more than the usual price, Townsend said.
Depending on interest, expert speakers may also be invited to the discussion for additional perspective, the news release said.
Those who fill out attendance forms prior to coming to the meeting will receive additional information, like updates on the grain market, news and market conditions, the release said. The form can be found on the Frederick County Extension, Agriculture and Food Systems webpage at tinyurl.com/yraanc4a or they can complete a Google Form at www.go.umd.edu/FrederickGrain.
Reporter
