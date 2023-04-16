Walkersville Candidate Forum
Buy Now

From left of dais, candidates Betsey Whitmore Brannen, Chris Ragen, David Toohey and Bob Yoder participate in a candidate forum for a seat on Walkersville's Board of Commissioners. The forum was moderated by Mike Kuster, center, at the Walkersville Town Hall on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Emmett Gartner

Development, business and public safety were the central topics of a Walkersville forum on Saturday, where four candidates running to fill former Commissioner Michael Bailey’s vacant seat pitched themselves to voters.

Though the candidates largely agreed on topics like residential and industrial development, they had varying ideas on how to execute other ideas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription