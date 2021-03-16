Come late spring, billions of buzzing cicadas will descend on Frederick County and surrounding areas, bringing with them a symphony of sounds and memories for local residents and scientists.
Brood X, this year's batch of bugs, are what’s known as periodical cicadas, which differ from the ones seen every year, the annual cicadas, experts say. Periodical cicadas appear in different locations every 13 or 17 years, with 12 different broods of 17-year cicadas and three of 13-year cicadas.
“This one is important or magnificent because it is the largest brood, it’s distributed in 15 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from Georgia to New York and west of the Mississippi,” said Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of Maryland. “And Maryland, fortunately, is at the epicenter of this remarkable event."
Emerging largely in the last two weeks of May to the first week of June, there can be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre.
But not everywhere in Maryland will experience the 17-year phenomenon to the fullest degree.
“For example, our Eastern Shore counties will not have cicadas,” Raupp said. “The southern Maryland counties will not have cicadas, St. Mary’s, Charles, down that way. However, the broad breadth of counties, Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore, Allegany, Washington, will certainly have cicadas.”
In and around Frederick County, Raupp said the presence of cicadas will be patchy, given they depend on trees and Frederick has a blend of farmland, urban and suburban areas.
“If there’s been deforestation, as much of Frederick County is because of the farms, you’re not going to have cicadas in places where trees have been cut down,” he said.
For 17 years, Brood X cicadas have been living what Raupp described as a dreary and dismal existence underground, feeding on plant sap from roots.
“These teenagers are about to make the jailbreak," he said. "Starting in May this year, they’re going to come up out of the ground by the millions, they’re going to find a vertical structure -- it could be a tree, it could be the side of your house, if you stand still too long at nighttime it could be you.”
They’ll shed their skin, then the adults will move up into the treetops. After several days, when they’ve matured, the male cicadas will begin to sing.
Once in the treetop, Raupp said, it’s all about romance. There will be an assembly call as three species emerge around the same time. One call will “alert both the guys and the gals to come together in a tree,” and the male cicada will try to “convince that special someone that she should be the mother of his nymphs.”
If the female cicada likes his performance, she’ll flick her wings and “they’re going to hook up," he said.
The female cicada will then move out to small twigs and use her ovipositor, a rigid appendage on her abdomen, to cut slits in tree branches to lay her egg nests.
“Four to six weeks later, those eggs are going to hatch, and the tiny nymphs are going to tumble …. down to the earth, bounce twice, dig down maybe two feet into the soil and again enter that dismal period of their life underground,” Raupp said. “The females then and the males, as they’ve fulfilled biological imperative, are going to reign down on the earth and they’re going to fertilize the very plant from which they were … born.”
Fortunately for humans, cicadas can’t bite or sting.
“They’re not going to fly away with young children like the monkeys in the 'Wizard of Oz,'” Raupp assured. “They’re not going to cause any harm to humans … However, that they feed on plant sap, right? They have kind of like a soda straw and if you pick up a cicada … if that cicada’s thirsty they might give you a little poke, try to get a drink. So, don’t be surprised if you have a small poke. They’re not going to draw blood.”
Raupp said he’s handled thousands of cicadas himself and has never been poked, but he’s heard that it can happen from other people.
Dave Ablondi of Mt. Airy remembers the cicadas 17 years ago vividly. In early- to mid-May 2004, Ablondi was traveling to pick up he and his wife Rachel’s adopted daughter in Guatemala.
“My mom and I were going to fly down to Guatemala, so ... we drove from Urbana down to Bethesda,” he said. “I picked up my mom, and while I was at her house, this is the memory: I got out to load her stuff … and it was just one of those days where the cicadas are really loud … and I remember thinking at that time that 17 years from now when they come back, I’m not going to have little kids any more, I’m not going to be the dad to a new adopted child.
"I’m going to be like the dad of a college kid," he said.
That some cicadas come only every 17 years means your life will have changed drastically between visits, Ablondi said.
“[My daughter’s] a junior up here at Linganore, but she’s going to college next year,” Ablondi said.
To him, cicadas are the sound of summer, part of the narrative of life.
“You see them everywhere, they’re flying around or molting on the trees,” he said. “Just one of those things living in this part of the country.”
Frederick County resident Bryce Griffler, 32, recalled the cicada visit 17 years ago. He was lifeguarding at pools in Gaithersburg and Ashburn, Virginia, at the time.
"Every once in a while we'd look over and see another lifeguard flailing their arms and going crazy," he said, describing the scene when a cicada would cozy up to one of his colleagues. "I don't think [the cicadas] can see real well, so they'd just fly into your face."
Griffler said he and his co-workers would come into work in the morning to find hundreds of cicadas in the pools' filtering systems.
When reports started circulating that the 17-year batch would be returning this year, Griffler said he lamented, "Oh, here we go again."
"It definitely evoked some memories – the inconvenience and hassle of having to deal with them," he said.
Neighborhood pools aside, where cicadas can do real damage is in the trees, Raupp, the entomologist, said. He explained that when the female lays those eggs out on the branches -- if there are many cicadas -- the branches may "flag," basically turn brown, hanging down and possibly falling off.
In mature, established trees, though, flagging won't do long-term damage, Raupp said.
The problem is for people who have planted young trees in the past several years, he said.
“The Christmas tree growers I don’t think have to worry, but folks that are growing either fruit trees or ornamental trees, probably they’re at the greatest risk in this one,” Raupp said.
Raupp recommended enclosing the trees in plastic netting with openings 1 cm or smaller rather than insecticides, which have been shown not to be effective in the long term.
He also recommended, simply, that people just wait until fall to plant their new trees.
Kelly Nichols, an agricultural agent at the University of Maryland Extension who works with Frederick, Montgomery and Howard counties, offered a scientific approach to the impending arrival of Brood X.
“Yes, people may find just the number of them and the sound overwhelming and kind of annoying, but that’s part of it,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see once it does get here, what it looks like and we’re kind of part of entomological history, you could say.”
