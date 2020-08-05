When it rains on the Ritchie’s small farm in Woodsboro, the drops don’t just fall.
Instead, they’re collected in rain barrels, metal drums and other containers and later used to help water trees and gardens on a farm that's complete with toad homes, cows, chickens, goats and bees.
The idea was 10-year-old Cash Ritchie’s, but his sister Josie, 12, wanted it to be recognized.
“I was really excited that Cash started collecting rainwater,” she said. “And I really thought that his idea should get out there ... because I don’t really see rain barrels around.”
Cash Ritchie first became interested in conserving water after an assembly at school about saving energy.
“They had a little kit and it had, like, different ways inside how to save water and one of them was a shower timer that we use a lot now and that’s kind of where I got it from there,” he said. “[I started to collect water] because at school we learned about the Chesapeake Bay and how it’s polluted so I kind of got that rain barrel for both of those reasons.”
It also came after the farm experienced a drought and had to use less water. It didn't rain for nearly two weeks, and with the Ritchies' well being different than a city well, the family had to take shorter showers, Cash said.
“Because the city well, it gets [water] from a different pump and we have to have a pump from the ground … so if the water in the ground runs dry, then we don't really have that much water," Cash said. "And we have to fill our troughs and stuff, so if we don't have enough water to fill the troughs, then the cows don't get water.”
The collected water is used to water things like trees. But it’s not just dumped on them. Instead, a bucket with three holes drilled in the bottom is used to slowly disperse the water over the course of about an hour.
Before Hurricane Isaias made landfall this week, Cash estimated they’ve collected about 350 gallons of water, and the collection only started a couple weeks ago with about three rainy days in that time.
As for upcoming projects, Cash wants a water truck to water the fields. He also wants to get more rain barrels.
For Cash and Josie’s parents, Laura and Weston Ritchie, the biggest benefit has just been letting their kids have their natural curiosity and explore something that has a purpose beyond a school project.
“With the drought, it was just nice to work together as a family ... it really turned into a problem solving project where, when you have limited supply, you know, anything that could hold water all of a sudden became a potential rain barrel,” Laura Ritchie said.
Half an inch of rain on a 1,000-square-foot roof can yield about 300 gallons of water, showing that even a little goes a long way in helping keep the farm running.
As for what others can do, Cash recommends going to a car wash where water can be recycled and getting a rain barrel and an energy saver kit.
Josie said the kit could include things like a shower timer to help people take shorter showers and an aerator to help conserve water.
Both Josie and Cash can speak for the shower timer because they’re both taking five-minute showers.
“If [people] took 20 minute showers, I would try to limit it down to like half of that,” Cash said.
