After a nearly yearlong break from checking businesses for alcohol merchant compliance, the Frederick County Health Department found eight businesses sold alcohol to underage buyers in March.
The Merchant Sales Compliance Initiative of the health department conducts random checks of local businesses to reduce minors' access to alcohol and tobacco, according to a news release. No alcohol compliance checks occurred between March 2020 and February 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tobacco merchant checks were not conducted in the first quarter of 2021, the health department said.
The eight businesses found in violation in March 2021 were: Attaboy Beer, Dutch's Daughter, Golden Mile Tiger Mart, Idiom Brewing Co., Los Toltecos, Plaza Mexico of Frederick, Red Lobster and Rosedale Ice Company, according to the health department.
Violations were referred to the Frederick County Liquor Board.
To complete these checks, underage people accompanied by a plainclothes officer visited 24 Frederick businesses in March. The underage individuals provide their valid state-issued ID or driver’s license to every merchant who asks for identification, the release reads. If the merchant asks their age, the buyers must reply truthfully, according to the release.
The health department reminds the public tobacco and alcohol use by minors can harm their physical health and impair healthy brain development. Nearly 90 percent of adult smokers began smoking before age 18, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. About 60 percent of teens reported having at least one drink of alcohol by age 18, data from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism shows.
