Parts of three development projects around Frederick can move ahead after getting approval from the city’s aldermen Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously approved the dedication of 11 acres of parkland as part of the development of the Summers Farm property on the western edge of the city.
The property is on nearly 97 acres at U.S. 40 Alternate and Mount Phillip Road, and was annexed into the city in September 2009.
In 2019, the city’s Planning Commission approved a maximum of 310 homes — 168 single-family homes and 142 townhouse units — and about 3.5 acres of non-residential agricultural uses.
An extension of Old Camp Road/Butterfly Lane was required as part of the project’s master plan.
The extension would go from Butterfly Lane at the intersection of Mount Phillip Road through the Summers Farm property to meet up with Old Camp Road at U.S. 40 Alternate.
The parkland dedication approved Thursday night consisted of more than 11 acres, nearly 10 of which will lie west of the new alignment of Butterly Lane/Old Camp Road Extended, and two of which will lie to the east.
The dedication will create a linear path along Butterfly Lane/Old Camp Road Extended, and extend a park along U.S. 40 Alternate that is provided as part of the nearby West Park Village project.
The aldermen also approved a memorandum of understanding with Yankee Land LLC, the developer of the Kellerton residential project at Yellow Springs Road and Rocky Springs Road.
The memorandum is a $772,000 agreement between the city and the developer to share costs of the design, permitting, and construction of a new water main.
The Kellerton project has been divided into multiple phases designated as Land Bays A through E, and the developer is designing the final section of Land Bay E.
The city has a 12-inch water main inside Land Bay E, which extends from the Fishing Creek Reservoir to the Lester Dingle Water Plant, which must be removed and relocated as part of the property’s development, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
Built in segments between 1899 and 1915, the main is “well beyond its lifespan,” according to the report.
The aldermen also approved a memorandum of understanding with FPC East Church LLC, the developer of the East Church Residences, for preliminary design of public improvements for an extension of East 5th Street.
The company is developing the five-building, 350-unit East Church Residences project on nearly 20 acres along East Church Street. It has proposed splitting the cost of the preliminary design for an extension of East Fifth Street.
The city saw an opportunity to work with the developer for design and construction, Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works, told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
The city’s comprehensive plan calls for East Fifth Street to be extended along a road named County Lane, which runs from near the intersection of East Fifth Street and Pine Avenue to East Church Street on the east side of the city.
Because of several development projects in the area, the newly extended Fifth Street is expected to become an important east-west corridor for traffic in the city.
The developer is already required to design and build frontage improvements for its project and half of the improvements to County Lane.
The city has budgeted money in its Capital Improvements Plan for the rest of the design and construction of the rest of the new road.
Under the proposed agreement, the city and the developer would split the cost of the Fifth Street extension.
The work is an exciting project to improve connectivity between East Street, Church Street, and downtown, Alderman Kelly Russell said.
