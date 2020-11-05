An affordable senior housing development in Frederick will have more flexibility in accepting residents after a decision Thursday night by the city's aldermen.
The board voted unanimously to amend the agreement with the owners of Sharpe Square, located at 820 Motter Ave., to give the project a flexible income range for prospective residents.
The move lets the facility use income averaging to determine potential residents' eligibility, rather than requiring the head of every household to make no more than 60 percent of the area median income.
The Frederick County Council approved a resolution in October that amended a Payment in Lieu of Tax agreement (PILOT) to allow more seniors 62 years old and older to apply for apartments.
The agreements are meant to incentivize developers to build affordable housing projects, an issue city and county officials believe is significant as home and apartment prices in Frederick and throughout the county continue to rise.
The most recent AMI is $52,920 annually for single-person household and $60,480 annually for a two-person household, according to city and county staff reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.